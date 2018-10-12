Just more than two minutes into their District 8-2A game with third-ranked Dunham, the Friendship Capitol Lions found themselves behind 14-0 and their offense had yet to run a play.
Capitol recovered from the early jolt and cut the deficit to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, the Lions had no answer for a 28-point second- quarter onslaught from the Tigers, and Dunham cruised to a 70-20 win at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
The Tigers piled up 272 yards rushing, while holding the Lions to minus 25 yards rushing.
Dunham (7-0, 4-0) has now won 15 straight regular season games dating to the opening week of 2017.
“Our offense was really clicking tonight,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “Kalante Wison ran the ball really well, and it was great to get Traylon Mouton back, and he ran the ball hard. Our offensive line did a really good job and that helped.”
On the opening kickoff, Dunham recovered a Capitol (4-3, 1-3) onside kick at its 48-yard line and needed just two plays to score. Wilson blasted through the middle and scored from 48 yards out. Evan Light missed the extra point, but Dunham has a quick 6-0 lead.
After the score, Dunham tried an onside kick. After several deflections and bounces, the Tigers recovered at the Capitol 36-yard line.
“We told the kids all week that special teams could kill us,” Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels said. “That definitely played a big factor. We came here to win, and I feel like we would have had a chance if we had limited the mistakes.”
Dunham capitalized as Mouton capped a five-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Reed Godberry ran for a two-point conversion, and Dunham led 14-0 with 9:42 to go in the first quarter.
The Lions answered with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Colby Tucker to La’Ray Shelton. The two-point conversion failed, but the Lions were within eight at the 5:08 mark of the first quarter.
After the teams traded punts, Capitol had the ball at its 18-yard line early in the fateful second quarter. Tucker tried to find a receiver on the left sideline, but Dunham defensive back Cruz Bridges stepped in front of the ball and intercepted it at the Capitol 27-yard line. He took the ball down the sideline for a touchdown, and a Mouton run for the two-point conversion gave Dunham a 22-6 lead.
Later in the quarter, Dunham’s Ty Spurlock scored a touchdown on both sides of the ball. He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass over the middle on a fourth-down play and later returned an interception 34 yards for a score. The Tigers' 28 second-quarter points gave them a 42-14 lead at halftime.
Rhett Guidry returned a fumble 40 yards for a Dunham touchdown on the first play of the second half, and the Tigers’ Devin Taylor raced 67 yards for a score on a kickoff return later in the third quarter.
Wilson led the Tigers with 93 yards rushing and two scores. Goodberry was 8 for 14 for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Tucker passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions but had three interceptions.