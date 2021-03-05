ZACHARY — Zachary High School basketball players stepped up one by one onto the ladder set up underneath the goal to claim their little piece of history, snipping off a section of the net.
The court was still slick from the Gatorade bath that was moments earlier dunked on top of coach Jonathan McClinton. Few of the Broncos faithful who packed their home gym had left, wanting to soak in the achievement for all it was worth.
For the first time since 1966 and the first time ever since joining Class 5A, Zachary is headed to the state basketball tournament after thrashing Northshore 66-39 in the quarterfinals Friday night.
“It feels unreal,” junior Jalen Bolden said as he waited to cut down the net. “We’re on top of the world right now. We’ve got two more games. We’re trying to win a ring.”
It’s been even longer since the Broncos last won a state title, dating to 1944 when the school was still in Class B.
But McClinton feels good about where third-seeded Zachary (24-6) is at right now, calling the quarterfinals the best they’ve played all year.
Zachary jumped out to a 21-10 lead by the end of the first quarter as the Broncos hit on all cylinders. They hit a red-hot 9 of 12 from the field while only allowing No. 11 Northshore (21-12) to shoot 4 of 12.
Using a hefty advantage in athleticism, Zachary battered the boards and showed off its blazing transition offense. At several points the Broncos sent a jolt of energy through the entire gym with highlight reel dunks, including an alley-oop slam from Michael Quiett to Jordan DeCuir in the second quarter.
“From the start to the finish, we just dominated,” McClinton said. “We’ve been waiting for a game like that, not just in the playoffs, but for the entire year. ... This group has been through so much and it’s all them.”
Zachary cooled off a bit in the second half but only after climbing to an insurmountable lead that stretched to 27 points by the end of the third quarter.
Bolden finished with a game-high 21 points. As a team the Broncos shot 27 of 42 from the field.
Northshore shot a 16-of-49 clip and was paced by Kohen Robatham with 10 points.
“(The first quarter) set a big tone,” Bolden said. “It was the building block for our whole game. We knew we had to play like that the whole game. We had to play as a team and come out and get the win.”