The Dunham School didn’t use its regular lineup Monday evening against nondistrict visitor St. John of Plaquemine, but the Tigers didn’t seem to mind.
In a matchup of teams rated in the top 10 of the Division V power rankings, Dunham defeated St. John in straight sets 25-17, 25-20 and 25-9.
“We were missing one of our middles who was out sick tonight,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. To compensate, the Tigers shifted Lily Johnson from the middle to the right side and moved Isabella Latuso up from the back row.
“We were a little bit off kilter, but we’re playing really well as a team. We’re passing well and serving well, although tonight our serving was not the best it's been.”
Dunham (20-3) had 11 service errors and six aces, numbers that Pixley said are usually reversed.
St. John (13-11) played Dunham on even terms for most of the first set and took a 12-10 lead in the second. Dunham responded with seven consecutive points and went on to take a 20-14 lead on a kill by Johnson.
St. John closed within 23-20 before Dunham closed the second set.
Hannah Pixley paced the Dunham attack with 11 kills and seven digs. Middle hitter Janai Stevens had eight kills, three blocks and two aces, while setter Taylor Hunt added nine digs, 20 assists and two aces.
“Tonight, I think we started out slow and then got better,” Hannah Pixley said. “We had a ton of service errors. We usually don’t serve like that, but our passing was very good.”
Alise Wille and Madison Young each had four kills for St. John. Katie Carville had 13 assists and four digs.
Wille opened the third set with a kill as St. John briefly took the lead. The Eagles trailed 5-4, but Dunham pulled away, winning 14 of the next 18 points. Included in that stretch were two kills by Pixley and block by Stevens.
Pixley had two more kills, the last good for the match-winning point for Dunham, which made a concerted effort to close the match in three sets.
“In the last set, we just powered through.” Stevens said. “Before the game, we were just saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to finish. We’ve got to pull through.’ We needed to work on our mental toughness, and I felt like we did it.”
St. John, a Division V quarterfinalist last season, is playing with five new starters including three sophomores. Eagles coach Caitlin Hester said her team hasn’t hit its ceiling yet.
“I have one remaining starter from last year and all new everywhere else,” Hester said. “Growing comes from being around the game and being in these situations. It's where you get that game-like mentality, and we have the girls for that.”