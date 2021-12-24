Scotlandville’s boys basketball success story is not new. The Hornets have played in an LHSAA title game every year since 2010.
The Hornets have won seven LHSAA titles. As coach Carlos Sample attests, there has never been a year quite like this one.
“It is a new year and we have a new team,” Sample said. “We have two guys who played a lot of minutes last year. I don't recall a year like this since I have been here.
“These guys have been playing hard and doing the things we ask. And we know this week will be a challenge.”
The top-seeded Hornets (11-0) host the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish tournament that starts Sunday. Sample realizes plenty of people will be watching his team, especially with No. 2 Liberty (9-2) primed and ready to pose a challenge.
Games begin at 3 p.m. Sunday. The top four seeds, including No. 3 Tara and No. 4 McKinley, have first-round byes. Scotlandville plays the winner of the Woodlawn-Glen Oaks game in a quarterfinal set for 7 p.m. Monday.
“It’s all about guys stepping into roles they have not played before,” Sample noted. “Rayvon Smith was here two years ago when we had Reece Beekman (2020 Mr. Basketball) and saw the things Reece did.
“He (Smith) has become our top scorer and has filled it up in quite a few games. We have other guys who are coming along and finding their roles. This is a different process.”
The 5-foot-11 Smith is certainly having a breakout senior season. He is averaging 21.3 points, has made 59 percent of his shots from the field is averages 4.1 assists. Want 3-pointers? Smith has made 32 of them.
Quarterback C’Zavian Teasett and wide receiver. John Hubbard were one of the area’s best pitch-and-catch duos during the football season. They’re pretty good at basketball too. The 6-3 Teasett averages 14.7 points a game and Hubbard is at 6.5 per game.
Aside from Smith’s rise to prominence, the play of 6-foot-10 Dorian Booker is big conversation piece. Sample said Booker, a junior, previously played at West Feliciana and enrolled at Scotlandville last January when his family moved from the St. Francisville area.
Booker enters the EBR tourney with averages of 16.6 points and 12.8 rebounds. He also has made 77 percent of his shots from the field.
The addition of Booker could be crucial in a matchup with Liberty, which has three players who stand 6-5 or taller. The Class 4A/Division II Patriots’ profile has been on the rise since last year when they beat Scotlandville in a regular season game.
Liberty advanced to the Division II semifinals last March and is coming off a 3-1 mark in a national tournament, the Tarkanian Classic played in Las Vegas last weekend.
“Everybody knows about the talent we have in Baton Rouge. They look forward to this tournament every year,” Sample said. “I expect it will be another good one.”