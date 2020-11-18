Woodlawn High School football coach Marcus Randall knows a thing or two about desperation heaves.
As the orchestrator of one of the most fabled plays in LSU football history, it was Randall’s Hail Mary pass to Devery Henderson that resulted in a 74-yard touchdown on the final play — dubbed the “Bluegrass Miracle” — that resulted in a 33-30 victory on Nov. 9, 2002 over Kentucky.
Eighteen years later, Randall found himself faced a similar daunting task with Woodlawn heading into this week’s regular-season finale in need of an opponent to meet the LHSAA’s four-game minimum to qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Panthers (2-1, 2-0 in District 5-5A) lost regularly scheduled opponent McKinley, but Randall’s latest attempt at a Hail Mary was answered when Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta, whose own No. 3 Bears (5-2, 2-0) were in need of game.
Catholic agreed to host the Panthers in a District 5-5A encounter at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“Coach Fertitta stepped up to the plate. He was willing to play us and we’re glad to have that opportunity to get this fourth game as well,” Randall said. “I told our guys we’re starting the playoffs now. We have to get that mindset now.”
Woodlawn lost four games this season because of either positive tests for coronavirus or contact tracing.
The Panthers had reached a high point in their season Oct. 30 with a 48-13 victory over St. Amant in which their defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Rickie Collins accounted for four touchdowns.
“We were behind the 8-ball,” Randall said. “To see our guys fight back and do the things they were able to do, it looked like we were at the point where we were about to the turn the corner and be able to sail for the rest of the season. Then we got hit again and that was a big damper.”
St. Amant back vs. rival
There won’t be the usual buildup or traditional pageantry surrounding Ascension Parish’s longest-running football rivalry.
However, given the circumstances the two teams have navigated during a coronavirus pandemic, St. Amant (4-1, 1-1) and East Ascension (3-3, 1-1) feel fortunate to conclude their regular season at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Pit at St. Amant Middle School.
“We felt if there was a chance to play, even on a short week, that we needed to play,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “It’s a rivalry game. It means a lot to our kids, their kids and our community. If we could play, we needed to play.”
St. Amant hasn’t played since a 48-13 loss to Woodlawn on Oct. 30 when the program experienced a COVID-19 outbreak.
Oliver expected to have his first full-team practice Wednesday and anticipates having 91 players in uniform when St. Amant faces East Ascension, which after a two-week absence because of COVID-19 related issues defeated McKinley 44-0 last week.
St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier has completed 60 of 111 passes for 1,089 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, while running back Reggie Sims (78-395, 5 TDs) is the Gators' leading rusher.
“It will be over three weeks since our last contest,” Oliver said. “I think our kids will be hungry to play, they’ll be excited because it’s EA.”