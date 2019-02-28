Decades before Lee High senior Raegan Williams and her teammates were born, Phil Collins sang the refrain “And I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord,” in a 1981 hit song.
The song, "In the Air Tonight, is definitely old school. Yet it fits the feeling the top-seeded Patriots (33-2) have going into a Division II title game with No. 2 seed St. Louis Catholic (30-6) set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
“Ever since last year, this is what we have been waiting for,” Williams said. “We’ve worked hard, put in time and practiced for this. We’ve grown so much. This is our chance.”
Lee, reborn as a magnet school just a few years ago, has many things. An LHSAA girls basketball title is not one of them. After a title-game loss to Ursuline a year ago, it has been Lee’s mission to get that second chance to make a first-place impression at Rapides Parish Coliseum.
“These girls have been so focused all year,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “They have been hungry and taken every single challenge we put in front of them. They are more mature this year, but to me the biggest difference is how they have become a family.
“You can’t fake that. Last week when we honored Diamond Hunter for scoring her 1,500th career point, I looked at the bench and saw every single player cheering and smiling. You don’t always have that.”
Williams is one four seniors on the roster and is not one of the top scorers whose name comes first in a boxscore. What she gives the Patriots is leadership.
“We came together around midseason,” Williams said. “We started holding everyone accountable for what they do. It wasn’t just about the starters, it was freshmen through seniors.
“Everybody has their role. Ivy (Iviona) Hatch is the coach on the floor, and Diamond is the one who brings energy. A’niya (Lagarde) does whatever we need and Makya (Spears) has that confidence now to step up.”
Hunter averages 21.5 points a game and Lagarde is at 15 and Hatch is at 12. The Patriots have excelled at going against type, breaking down a team based on differences. In avenging that title-game loss with a 79-61 semifinal win over a tall Ursuline team on Tuesday, the Patriots forced 26 turnovers.
What makes the match-up with St. Louis so intriguing is that Saints are cut from much the same cloth as Lee. St. Louis also is guard oriented and pressures opponents full court.
The Saints got 26 points from freshman Mycaa Trail, including the game-winning shot just before the buzzer, in an 87-86 overtime semifinal win over another local team, University High. One area Lee has an edge is height with Spears at 6-foot-6.
“We know St. Louis has a great team. They do like to do some of the things we do,” Williams said. “We like every challenge. Like I said, we can’t wait.”