Finding ways to raise the bar has long been Armand “Mondo” Duplantis’ specialty.
During the past four years, the Lafayette High pole vault star has won scores of meets and awards. The 18-year-old set world and national records. He has cleared 19 feet or better in 10 outdoor meets this year, including seven this summer.
As only the second high school athlete to win The Corbett Award given annually to Louisiana’s top amateur athletes, Duplantis has soared to a different yet equally impressive height, said his father and coach, Greg Duplantis. The 2017-18 Corbett honors will be presented Aug. 4 in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The women's winner will be announced Saturday.
“Part of the what goes with the hectic schedule we keep is that there really is not much time to smell the roses and think about accomplishments, records and meets,” Greg Duplantis said. “This one — the Corbett award — ranks up there with anything Mondo has won.
“Look at it … Leonard Fournette (former St. Augustine and LSU star) is the only other high school athlete to win it. The names of the others who have won it are amazing. Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal), Pete Maravich, Rod Milburn. So many great athletes. … and I hate to name names because you don’t want to leave anyone out.”
Fournette, now a star a running back with the Jacksonville Jaguars, won the award as a senior at St. Aug in 2013-14 and again at LSU in 2015-16.
Duplantis is set to follow a similar path already blazed by four other family members. He is set to enroll at LSU in late August and after a summer competing for his mother’s native Sweden and is scheduled to begin competing in the spring. Greg Duplantis and older brother Andreas also were pole vaulters at LSU. His mother, Helena, competed in track and volleyball. One of LSU’s star outfielders, Antoine Duplantis, is another older brother.
“He's one of the best pole vaulters in the world right now, and he hasn't even stepped on a college campus yet,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said. “I know he got stronger, and he worked harder in the offseason. He got faster, and that enabled him to get on a bigger pole so he can be able to handle things.”
Shaver lauds Duplantis’ talent, but also notes that the move to college will raise the bar competitively once again. Last spring and the summer indicate Duplantis is primed for the challenge.
One of his most notable and emotional performances came at the LHSAA’s Class 5A outdoor meet. Duplantis set a state and national high school record in his final high school meet with a personal best of 19-5½ at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Already this summer, he has won the IAAF World Under 20 title with an effort of 19-1. Though he is competing as an amateur, Duplantis is tied for fourth in Europe's Diamond League circuit standings for the pole vault and won a meet in Stockholm in June. He will return to Europe after enrolling at LSU to compete in the Diamond League Final set for Aug. 31 in Brussells, Belgium.
“Mondo has jumped very well and been so consistent,” Greg Duplantis said. “Clearing 19 feet this many times is incredible. He’s excited about coming to LSU and what comes next for him. When you are consistent at a height you’re usually able to jump a foot higher on your best day. The possibilities are there.”
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis’ in 2018
LHSAA Indoor/Outdoor pole vault champion
National high school record: 19-5½
IAAF U20 World Outdoor champion at 19-1
Cleared 19 feet or higher in 10 outdoor meets
Has four of the top 12 jumps in the world
Fourth in Diamond League standings, Diamond League finalist for Sweden
Won a June Diamond League meet in Stockholm at 19-2¾, beating 2018 No. 1 U.S./world competitor Sam Kendricks (19-0¾).
