CENTRAL — A quick trip to the mound was all it took for Central High School coach Leo McLure to settle down relief pitcher D.J. Primeaux in Saturday morning’s game against St. Charles Catholic.
Moving from to the mound from right field in the top of the seventh inning, Primeaux began his pitching appearance with three straight balls, including a batter hit by pitch.
After the talk with McClure, Primeaux struck out three of the next four batters to preserve a 4-3 win over the Comets in the All Star Automotive Classic.
“D.J. throws hard, and every once in a while he has to (slow down),” McClure said. “That’s why I went to the mound. It was like a basketball timeout — just slow everything down and go do what you do.”
Primeaux had already done work at the plate, delivering a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning for Central (12-5). The win was the seventh consecutive for Central, which also hosted Catholic High on Saturday afternoon.
St. Charles (8-6-1) took a 1-0 lead with two runners on base in the top of the third. Ayden Authement scored from second as Central tried to turn a double play on a grounder to shortstop.
In the fifth, Central scored four runs on three hits, including a double by Jeremy Wise and a single from Brodie Knapps.
Wise scored from third on a wild pitch, and Gabe Patterson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Primeaux's single up the middle scored the final two runs.
St. Charles picked up two runs in the bottom of the fifth off of Central reliever Brodie Demoulin. Joey Nuccio and Bryce Bertucci singled and came home on Jackson Monica’s two-out double.
St. Charles had two men on base in the first inning, but Nuccio was picked off of second base to end the at-bat.
Central starter Jude Gremillion pitched 3⅓ innings, allowing four hits and one run before giving way to Demoulin. Combined, Central pitching had eight strikeouts, no walks and hit four batters.
Michael Hotard went the distance for St. Charles. He gave up five hits and walked three while striking out four.
“Baseball is such an odd game,” McClure said of this team’s comeback. “You can be down 1-0, and it feels like you’re down 10. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing, and if somebody beats you 1-0, then you tip your cap to the opposing pitcher.”