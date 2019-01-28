Zacorey Lewis exploded for a career-high 20 points and came up with three steals in the fourth quarter to power Broadmoor to a 55-50 victory over Belaire Monday night in a nondistrict boys basketball action at Broadmoor.
Lewis scored 13 points in the second half. His free throw with 20.9 seconds left put the Bucs up 53-50. Belaire had a turnover on its next possession. Broadmoor’s Erin Nealond knocked down two free throws with 14.0 seconds left. Belaire missed two 3-pointers on its last possession.
Broadmoor (18-10) snapped a two-game losing streak and begins District 5-5A play by playing host to McKinley Friday. Belaire (17-9) is 0-1 in District 4-5A.
“Zacorey Lewis made some key steals for us in the fourth quarter,” Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette said. “Zacorey is one of our more aggressive players getting to the goal. He played under control.”
Nealond hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 for Broadmoor. Najee Jones added 11 points and four assists. Derick Hamilton, the 6-foot-10 senior, grabbed eight rebounds and scored five points.
Isaiah Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for Belaire. Daylus Bush had 10 points. Chad Starwood, a 6-4 senior, added nine rebounds and six points.
Belaire hit just 10 of 24 free throws. The Bengals were 2 of 6 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
“It’s hard to win when we missed 14 free throws,” Belaire coach Marvin Dotson said. “Defensively, we did a pretty good job on their big kid, Hamilton. His presence was still a factor.
“We just didn’t execute offensively. We missed some point blank shots. We had a hard time getting shots to fall when we needed them. We had 14 turnovers and Broadmoor did a good job of getting in our passing lanes. We need to do a better job of protecting the ball and passing the ball to the players wearing our shirts.”
Broadmoor led 23-21 at the half. Belaire outscored the Bucs 11-6 in the second quarter.
Belaire took its first lead (24-23) of the second half on a 3-pointer by Johnson with 7:45 left in the third quarter. Lewis scored nine points in the third quarter as the Bucs led 41-34 after three quarters.
Belaire tied the game at 45-45 on an inside basket by Starwood with 3:33 left in the contest. Starwood’s next basket put the Benagls up 49-45 with 1:33 remaining.
Lewis had a steal and layup to put the Bucs up for good at 50-49 with 1:10 left. Lewis hit a free throw with 57.3 left for a 51-49 lead. Lewis then made another steal near midcourt.
“We had a bad second quarter,” Gillette said. “Belaire did a good job of grabbing offensive rebounds then. We were finally able to get stops in the fourth quarter.
“We have some talent. We just have to play smarter. We’re trying to get our first district win in two years. That’s our next goal.”
Gillette said Jones is a versatile player.
“Najee Jones is our point guard, but can also play the Four or Five,” he said. “He’s a jack of all trades and does a lot of little things well.”