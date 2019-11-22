Denham Springs High didn’t need an exhaustive search to find a new head football coach. Their guy, Brett Beard, was the head coach just a few miles down La. 16 at Live Oak High.
Beard was announced as the Yellow Jackets head coach on Twitter by the Denham Springs Athletic Association.
“(The) Denham Springs Athletic Association would like to welcome coach Brett Beard to the Denham Springs family,” the Tweet said, noting that Beard will be formally introduced at the group’s Jan. 20 meeting.
Beard, a former Vanderbilt and Southeastern Louisiana University player, compiled a 31-27 record in five seasons at Live Oak, leading the school to its first playoff wins and a Class 5A quarterfinal berth two years ago. The Eagles finished 6-5 this season, losing to District 4-5A rival Zachary in the first round of the playoffs last week.
Beard has a career record 59-56. Before coming to LOHS, he was head coach at Woodlawn.
At DSHS, Beard replaces Bill Conides. It was announced before the last regular-season game that Conides was stepping down after three seasons. The Yellow Jackets finished 1-9 last season, including a 37-7 loss to Live Oak in District 4-5A.
Also, Live Oak is now seeking applicants for a head football coach. The deadline to apply is Dec. 9. Send résumés to LOHS principal Beth Jones at anne.jones@lpsb.org. Contact Jones at (225) 665-8858 for information.