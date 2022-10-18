Debates about educational options often focus on which one is “better.” What happens when one choice provides a bridge to another?
That is Elia “Elle” Achberger’s story and the Baton Rouge High swimmer embraces all of it.
“I was homeschooled in eighth and ninth grade,” Achberger said. “At that point, I wasn’t sure where to go to school or if I should. Baton Rouge High is right for me.”
Achberger’s mother, Tracy, did some research and learned her daughter could compete for the school in their home attendance zone as a homeschooled student. So, she reached out to BRHS coach Maggie Hall in 2020.
As the season progressed, Hall suggested Achberger apply to BRHS, a full magnet school, and she became a student at the school in 2021. Achberger is now one of the Bulldogs’ most versatile swimmers and a team leader.
“I had to go to my principal and talk about it because adding a homeschool student is a process,” Hall explained. “There is a lot of paperwork involved. Having someone to the team who is not a student is a different dynamic too.
“At first, I think Elle was nervous. She swims for Crawfish (Aquatics, year-round swim team) but high school swimming was new and so were a lot of her teammates. But it did not take long … she fit right in.”
In fact, Achberger was soon comfortable enough to come to Hall with suggestions about individual events she was swimming and also about relay combinations.
“I love my team so much and I do like to make suggestions,” Achberger said. “When I was a freshman, I was nervous. But everyone was so nice and always took time to encourage me.
“That is one of the things I love about high school swimming. We compete this weekend in Lafayette. It would be great if our freshmen got state cuts (qualifying times) so they can come with us to state.”
As a freshman, Achberger recorded two top six marks at the LHSAA’s Division I meet. She won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.95 seconds and was second in the 200 free in 1:55.63 last fall.
“Elle has tried new events this season and stepped out of her comfort zone,” Hall said. “That helps us as a team and I think it has been good for her also.”
Having Achberger join the BRHS student body provided another plus — she was one of Hall’s math students a year ago. Achberger plans to use her strengths in math/science to become a labor/delivery nurse.
With the Capital City Swim League Championships now less than two weeks away, Achberger is pondering which events will allow her to deliver the most points for the Bulldogs. Butterfly is among her specialties. The 200 and 500 free are possibilities for the LHSAA meet Nov. 18-19 in Sulphur.
“I’ve tried to do every single high school event this season, which has been fun,” Achberger said. “I am so excited for it (City and state meets). Not just to swim … I love cheering on my teammates.”