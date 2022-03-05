Scotlandville junior C’Zavian Teasett had a bounce in his step with 8.5 seconds to play. He reached the far end of the basketball court and slapped hands with junior John Hubbard.
They finally could breathe a sigh of relief. The No. 3 seeded Hornets would hang on to defeat No. 4 John Curtis 62-58 in the Division I state championship Saturday at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Senior Rayvon Smith earned outstanding player honors with 18 points and four 3-pointers to go along with his five assists.
Scotlandville (27-7) trailed by two points early in the fourth quarter. An 11-2 run fueled by Teasett put the Hornets ahead for good. After 6-foot-10 junior Dorian Booker tied the score with a dunk off a pass to the post, Teasett made a 3-pointer that put Scotlandville ahead 47-44.
Teasett scored seven points during the stretch that put Scotlandville ahead 53-46.
“Those were momentum shots,” Teasett said. “When we weren’t scoring on a couple drives, I was like, ‘We got to score.’ I just caught the momentum and shot my normal shot.”
Teasett finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Booker had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. Freshman Jamal Drewery had 10 points and six assists.
In the early going, Curtis (27-6) kept two defenders near Booker on the chance that the other three defenders could handle the other four Scotlandville players. The score stayed close into the second quarter, but Scotlandville made seven 3-pointers and led by nine points before the first half ended.
“We were playing the odds and the percentages that the other (Scotlandville players) weren’t going to be able to step up and beat us,” Curtis coach Bill Lewit said. “But you got to give them credit. They hit shots that were not contested because we were collapsing on Dorian.”
Being late to reach those outside shooters from Scotlandville made a difference in the early going. Later, when Curtis inched its way to a tie late in the third quarter and to a lead early in the fourth, Scotlandville began playing at a quicker pace.
“The whole third (quarter), we didn’t play at our tempo,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “That caused us to miss a lot of boxouts and those things. We came back in the fourth and just cleaned it up a little bit and got a few baskets.”
Scotlandville made enough free throws down the stretch to keep Curtis from possessing the ball with a chance to tie or lead.
This championship carried a little extra meaning. Scotlandville has won eight championships in the span of 13 consecutive appearances in a state final. This one came after the Hornets settled for a runner-up trophy last season.
“It’s nice to win,” Smith said. “We worked for it. We worked every day and night. We had it in our mind that we could come redeem ourselves from last year.”