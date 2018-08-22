Here's an in-depth preview of the 2018 high school football season for District 5-5A.
Broadmoor
Coach: Elliot Wilkins (3-27)
2017: 1-9
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
C Christian Berthold, G Darius Powell, G John Nash, TBrandon Lynum, T Daniel Naquin, *RB Dedrick Talbert, QB Dimarco Nobles, WR Kaynell Tyler, WR Najee Jones, WR Malik Mitchell, WR Tyler McNair
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Mike Foster, DE Ire Coleman, DT Jason Jackson, DT Terry Hillard, LB Chris Beard, LB Quinterrious Winn, LB Desmond Robertson, *DB Patrick Lee, DB Cameron White, DB Donald Jones, DB Brannon Hills
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Bucs should move up past McKinley after going 1-9 without a district victory in 2017. Breaking into the top four is going to be a tall order, although Coach Elliott Wilkins says its the best Bucs team in five years.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Broadmoor will have plenty of experience with 9 senior starters on offense and eight on defense. The offense will build around RB Dedrick Talbert, who rushed for 425 yards last year. Senior Dimarco Nobles has nailed down the starting quarterback job after moving from wide receiver.
Catholic
Coach: Gabe Fertitta (27-20)
2017: 11-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Cameron Dartez (6-1, 185, Sr.), *SE Greg Martin (6-1, 185, Sr.), *SE Forrest Roy (6-1, 175, Sr.)/Edward Franics (6-0, 165, Sr.), *TE Brandon Hubicz (6-3, 225, Sr.), RB LC Benjamin (6-1, 205, Jr.)/Josh Parker (5-10, 190, Jr.), RB Braelen Morgan (5-7, 155, Jr.)/Jake Outlaw (5-11, 190, Jr.), *OT Truett Bankston (6-3, 280, Sr.), *OT Hunter Chauncy (6-2, 240, Sr.), OG Joseph Alexander (6-3, 290, Jr.), OG Cole Miller (5-10, 240, Jr.)/Thomas Beale (5-10, 260, Jr.), *C Brian Hibbard (6-1, 225, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Elijah Reames (6-3, 240, Sr.), *DT Connor Finucane (6-3, 275, Jr.), DT Christian Mannino (6-1, 240, So.), DE John Landry (6-1, 210, Sr.), LB Hayden Shaheen (5-11, 210, Jr.), LB Patrick Delatte (5-11, 210, Jr.), LB Harper Massey (5-11, 190, Sr.)/Landon Richard (5-10, 200, Sr.), DB Jaylin Armwood (6-2, 195, Sr.), DB Tywon McDowell (6-2, 180, Sr.), *DB Jonathan Mestayer (6-1, 180, Sr.), DB Evan Venable (5-10, 190, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Bears enter 2018 on the same roll that carried them to the Division I select state title after a third place district finish. Starting quarterback and state finals MVP Cameron Dartez is one of seven offensive starts back, and coach Gabe Fertitta likes his team's chances against perhaps the toughest schedule in the state.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Having Dartez (1,654 yards, 10 TDs passing) back behind center is a big plus along with four players who had at least 15 receptions, led by WR Forrest Roy (29-282-2). The defense returns only three starters but two of them are big time playmakers: DE Elijah Reames (23 TFL, 11 sacks, 3 blocked kicks) and DB Jonathan Metstayer (6 ints., 1 blocked kick)
Dutchtown
Coach: Guy Mistretta (123-49)
2017: 7-5
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*LT Harley Huang (5-10, 225, Sr.), LG Jacob Williams (6-1, 230, Sr.), *C Riley Lawrence (6-2, 240, Jr.), RG Michael Periera (5-10, 225, Jr.), RT Kade Goodman (5-10, 240, Jr.), TE Jadyn McKinney (6-1, 185, Jr.), *WR Terry Matthews (5-9, 165, Sr.), WR Dajan Watkins (5-7, 165, Jr.), WR Eric Coleman (6-0, 165, Sr.), RB Blayden Louis (5-10, 170, Jr.), QB Dre Monroe (6-0, 190, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Hayden Willis (5-11, 200 Sr.), *NT Shane Levy (5-11, 250, Sr.), DE Jyron Blakes (5-11, 195, Jr.), LB Johmel Jolla (5-10, 185, Jr.), *LB Reggie Spears (5-10, 185, Sr.), LB Tavian Bishop (5-11, 180, Sr.), CB Logan Scott (5-7, 150, Jr.), *CB Jordan Jackson (5-9, 145, Sr.), SS Brett Latiolais (5-8, 155, Jr.), SS Jordan Spears (5-9, 160, Jr.), FS Lamarcus Jones (5-10, 170, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
The Griffins are on much better footing entering Year 2 under Guy Mistretta, with the full offseason program bringing improved discipline and structure. Dutchtown will have to rely on quickness against its bigger district foes, and will have to grow up quick after losing 14 starters.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Quarterback Dre Monroe returns after taking over late in the season and engineering two victories, including a playoff win. Hayden Willis moves fromm NG to DE-LB to lead the small, but feisty, defense. DB Jordan Jackson gives the Griffons a D1 college talent in the secondary and on kick returns.
East Ascension
Coach: Darnell Lee (26-27)
2017: 9-3
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Jason Wakefield (6-0, 175, Sr.), *RB Nick Massey (5-9, 165, Sr.), *SE Shaivonn Robinson (6-1, 170, Sr.), SE Jyrin Johnson (6-0, 175, Jr.), *SE Markquell Stewart (5-11, 180, Sr.), SE Armarius Williams (5-8, 175, Jr.), *OT Ahmand Diggs (6-3, 295, Sr.), *OT Isaac Redditt (6-2, 300, Sr.), *C Falepule Alo (6-2, 330, Jr.), *OG Cooper Ducote (5-11, 275, Sr.), OG Brendon Wenzy (5-9, 358, Jr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Deshon Hall (6-2, 250, Sr.), *DT Stanford Knockum (5-10, 305, Sr.), DE Damon McDonald (6-2, 225, Sr.), LB Jacolby Reed (5-10, 210, Sr.), LB Javon Carter (6-2, 225, Jr.), LB Da'Jon Jones (6-3, 210, Jr.), *LB Derrick Smith (5-9, 195, Sr.), *DB Jaqunn Mitchell (5-9, 175, So.), *DB Jalen Norman, 5-9, 178, Sr.), DB Tahj Ballard (5-9, 170, Sr.), DB Kydrius Follins (5-9, 185, Jr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
This could be the breakthrough year for the Spartans, who are loaded with size, speed and returning starters after sharing the 5-5A title last season. The district title will likely come down to a cage match against Catholic on Oct. 19
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Returning starting QB Jason Wakefield (1,419 yards, 12 TS passing) is faster and stronger, and he's got a pair of 6-feet plus wide receivers to throw to. DE Deshon Hall (12 sacks) heads up the defense, whose line is anchored by 305-pound NT Stanford Knockum (14 TFL, 2 sacks). DBB Jaqunn Mitchell (5 int.) makes the defense strong front to back.
McKinley
Coach: Robert Signater (71-52)
2017: 4-7
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
RB Jordan Joseph, Sr.; RB Manny Knighten, Sr.; QB Chancellor Hitchens, Sr.; RB/WR Eugene Bradley, Sr.; RB/WR Tre Lowery RB/WR, OL Desmond Smart, Sr.
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
LB Gavin Bonilla, Sr.; SS Collie Mansion,Sr.; DB Germain Hawkins, Sr.; DB Makenzie Kemp, Sr.; LB Kentrell Freeman, Sr.; FSJordan Joseph.
*-- denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
LHSAA sanctions, including a two-year post-season ban, issued in July have sent the school reeling and the Panthers are not expected to be a factor. The best news is that Robert Signater has returned after a two-year hiatus to try and rebuild from the ashes.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
The Panthers have 20 seniors that either started or played a crucial role last season. RB Eugene Bradley is their top offensive threat while senior Chancellor Hitchens and Noah Johnson battle for the quarterback job. Returning All-District linebacker Gavin Bonilla anchors the defense.
St. Amant
Coach: David Oliver (64-35)
2017: 10-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*TE Noah Hebert (6-1, 210, Sr.), SE Jo Williams (Sr.), OT Taewn Thibodaux (Sr.), OG Jackson McCarry (Sr.), *C Beau Gremillion (6-3, 340, Sr.), OG Grant Bourque (Sr.), OT Tyler Oliver (Sr.), QB Kaleb Thompson (5-10, 175, Sr.)/Nathan Bourgeois (5-10, 190, Jr.), RB Reggie Sims (So.), WR Caleb Mayers (Sr.), Broc Becnec (Jr.),
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Johnny Johnson (6-1, 255, Sr.), DE Zacheus Thomas (Sr.), *NG Brandon Bell (6-3, 280, Sr.), ILB Aaron Delaune (Sr.), ILB Logan Vaughn (Sr.), OLB Kenyon Hebert (Jr.), OLB Reece Newson (Jr.), FS Javin Avgiuaro (Jr.), *DB KJ Franklin (5-9, 170, Sr.), SS Jacob Mathews (Sr.), *DB Darius Smith (6-0, 180, Sr.)
*--Denotes returning starters
SEASON FORECAST
After sharing the league title last year, the Gators will likely take a step back with 16 starters gone. If the the quarterback competition between Kalen Thompson and Lathan Bourgeois produces good results, St. Amant could have something to say about the district title Nov. 2 at East Ascension.
BIGGEST STRENGTHS
Skill players like TE Noah Hebert, RB Reggie Sims and WR K.J. Franklin give the Gators some explosiveness. Franklin is primarily a DB (8 ints.) but had a combined 621 yards and five TDs rushing and receiving.. Coach David Oliver hasn't ruled out using two quarterbacks, which could be a problem for foes preparation.
FORECAST
It looks like another year of four teams slugging it out in one of the state's toughest leagues, but Catholic and East Ascension may be a cut above the other two and make it a two-way race. Both teams are loaded with returning starters and both have their quarterbacks returning. The Bruins are coming off a state title run and the Spartans will be fueld by their narrow playoff loss to Live Oak. St.Amant and Dutchotown will likely fight it out for third place, while Broadmoor slips past McKinley, staggered by LHSAA sanctions.
1. East Ascension
2. Catholic
3. St. Amant
4. Dutchtown
5. Broadmoor
6. McKinley
TOP PLAYERS
Cameron Dartez, QB, Catholic: He connected on 164 of 265 passes for 1,654 yards and 10 TDs. He also ran for 275 yards and two more scores. He coolly guided the Bears through the playoffs and won the MVP award for the championship game victory against John Curtis, going 22 of 31 for 206 yards and a TD.
Deshon Hall, DE, East Ascension: A first team All-District pick, he had 13 tackles for loss with 12 sacks. The 6-feet-2, 250 pound senior is a Louisiana Tech committment and the leader of the Spartan defense.
K.J. Franklin, DB, St. Amant: He was a two-way player for the Gators and averaged 10.6 yards per carry as a runner with four TDs. He caught 28 passes for 323 yards and another score. He was even better on defense with eight interceptions while also serving as a dangerous punt and kickoff returner. He scored four TDs in the Gators' spring game.
TOP GAMES
St. Amant at Catholic, Oct. 5
Catholic at East Ascension, Oct. 19
St. Amant at East Ascension, Nov. 2
BEST RIVALRY
St.Amant and East Ascension have been slugging it out for four decades. It was only fitting last year when they shared the district title. St. Amant knocked off the previously unbeaten in district play Spartans. The Gators lead the series, 20-18.
BY THE NUMBERS
311
Average weight of East Asension's starting offensive line.
22
Playoff points allowed by 2017 state champion Catholic in 4 games.
2
Dutchtown defensive starters weighing 200 pounds or more.
11
10
Years as head coach at St. Amant David Oliver, the dean of 5-5A coaches.
Schedules
Broadmoor
Aug. 30 Tara
Sept. 6 Walker
Sept. 14 at Woodlawn-BR
Sept. 21 at Southern Lab
Sept. 27 Kentwood
Oct. 5 at McKinley*
Oct. 12 East Ascension*
Oct. 19 at Dutchtown*
Oct. 26 at St. Amant*
Nov. 2 Catholic-BR*
Catholic
Aug. 30 Parkview Baptist
Sept. 7 Zachary
Sept. 14 University Lab
Sept. 21 at St. Thomas More
Sept. 28 at Teurlings Catholic
Oct. 5 St. Amant*
Oct. 12 McKinley*
Oct. 19 at East Ascension*
Oct. 26 Dutchtown*
Nov. 2 at Broadmoor*
Dutchtown
Aug. 31 Walker
Sept. 7 Central
Sept. 14 at Covington
Sept. 21 Sci Academy
Sept. 28 Lutcher
Oct. 5 at East Ascension*
Oct. 12 at St. Amant*
Oct. 19 Broadmoor*
Oct. 26 at Catholic-BR*
Nov. 1 McKinley*
East Ascension
Aug. 31 Lutcher
Sept. 7 at Parkview Baptist
Sept. 14 at Thibodaux
Sept. 21 Cecilia
Sept. 28 at St. Charles
Oct. 5 Dutchtown*
Oct. 12 at Broadmoor*
Oct. 19 Catholic-BR*
Oct. 26 at McKinley*
Nov. 2 St. Amant*
McKinley
Aug 31 at Scotlandville
Sept. 6 at Capitol
Sept. 14 Baker
Sept. 21 Livonia
Sept. 28 at Cecilia
Oct. 5 Broadmoor*
Oct. 12 at Catholic-BR*
Oct. 19 St. Amant*
Oct. 26 East Ascension*
Nov. 1 at Dutchtown*
St. Amant
Aug. 31 Kennedy
Sept. 7 Helen Cox
Sept. 14 West Jefferson
Sept. 21 at Lutcher
Sept. 28 St. James
Oct. 5 at Catholic-BR*
Oct. 12 Dutchtown*
Oct. 19 at McKinley*
Oct. 26 Broadmoor*
Nov. 2 at East Ascension*
*--denotes district games