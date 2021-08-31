For a number of local coaches, the route to a possible Week 1 football game in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida came to screeching halt Tuesday — thanks to one memo.
East Baton Rouge Parish School System athletic director Lynn Williamson said a memo from the EBR central office mandates that no school activities, including athletic practices and games, can be held until classes resume on Sept. 7.
“I know we had six or seven schools who were supposed to play this week,” Williamson said. “But the fact is, there are other things to consider. It’s just not possible to play until we get back in class next week. We are in the process of assessing schools for damage and to determine when they will have power.
“It’s confusing because I think some principals are saying their teams can play. But the principals don’t have the final say … the school district does.
"I also spoke with BREC about the status of their two stadiums today and was told the earliest they may know something is Thursday. There is just not enough time to make this work.”
Several schools started trying to schedule new opponents after their games against teams located in the heavily damaged storm areas were forced to cancel.
University High and Woodlawn discussed playing each other after their opponents (Jesuit for Woodlawn, Rummel for U-High) were forced to cancel. Those plans have fallen by the wayside with the EBR edict.
Ditto that for Scotlandville (Madison Preps) and Northeast (Mamou) and two EBR teams that hoped to play each other after losing their Week 1 opponents — Tara and Glen Oaks. Also nixed is Liberty’s varsity debut. The Patriots were scheduled to host Cedar Creek at BREC’s Olympia Stadium Friday.
Denham Springs and Walker learned their nondistrict games with Hammond-northshore area teams were canceled. DSHS was supposed to play at Mandeville, while Walker was scheduled to travel to Ponchatoula.
The one school that did obtain a new opponent was Madison Prep, who will travel to Lafayette to play St. Thomas More. MPA was originally scheduled to play at Edna Karr and STM was supposed to play another New Orleans power, Brother Martin.
Also of note, Catholic High got clearance to travel to Washington, D.C., to take on Our Lady of Good Counsel. Meanwhile, University High holds out hope of finding an opponent as other games are canceled.
Though White Castle announced its game with Southern Lab was canceled Tuesday afternoon, SLHS hoped to discuss an alternate plan.
Interestingly enough, a few other games are set to go on. West Feliciana is set to host East Feliciana for an annual rivalry game. Another rivalry game, Catholic-PC at Livonia, also is a go for Friday.
Another area that sustained major storm damage was the River Parishes. Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said his team’s scheduled home game with Thibodaux is off and an afterthought, given current circumstances.
“I don’t see any way we (Lutcher) are playing until basic power and water services are returned,” Jenkins said in a text.