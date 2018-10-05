SPRINGFIELD — As has become the norm in Springfield, it was the John'L Fryson show on Friday night. There was was just one major difference for the Bulldogs — a district win.
Springfield got 283 yards and four touchdowns on the ground from Fryson en route to a 34-14 victory over Pope John Paul II.
The win was the first in league play for Springfield in three years and improved the Bulldogs record to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in District 8-2A.
Fryson electrified the homecoming crowd often against the Jaguars. After each team scored in the first quarter, the Bulldogs fumbled away their first possession in the second quarter only to have PJP go three-and-out.
Two plays after the punt, Fryson took a handoff from the 10-yard line and sprinted through the line and down the sideline for a 90-yard score, giving the Bulldogs the lead at 14-7.
Jaguars quarterback Jacob Blakeman took advantage of a Springfield interception late in the second quarter, sneaking in from three yards away to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:46 left before halftime.
The second half was all Springfield, with Fryson doing most of the damage. He had scoring runs of 6, 41 and 13 yards to put the game away, chewing up yards and time on the clock.
As Springfield ran the clock out with a kneel-down, players on the sideline celebrated by dousing head coach Ryan Serpas with the obligatory Gatorade bath.
Fryson said getting the victory means the world to him and his teammates.
"It means a lot to us," he said. "We are proud of what we have been doing and we've been working hard after practice every day.
"When I get through the line, I just smile because I am gone — there's nobody going to catch me."
Fryson was quick to give credit to his offensive line.
"I love them to death," he said. "I love the job that they do every play, and as long as I have them, we are complete."
Fryson said he doesn't worry about getting tired as the workload increased throughout the game.
"The more the fight goes on, the happier I am," he said with a smile.
Serpas had nothing but praise for his senior running back.
"He's a workhorse and I'm proud of his effort," Serpas said. "He finished strong and the team was motivated by what he gave there at the end."
In addition to Fryson's scores, Springfield quarterback Zach Wild had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter after the Bulldogs returned the opening kick 84 yards to the 16-yard line. Wild ran up the middle twice, scoring from 7 yards away to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with just 52 seconds elapsed in the game.
Blakeman tied the game for the Jaguars on the next drive, hitting Garrett Cavalier for a 29-yard TD with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
PJP could only muster 140 yards of total offense as Blakeman was 5-for-22 for 54 yards in the air. Joey Estopinal led the Jaguars on the ground, racking up just 62 yards on 15 carries.
Pope John Paul drops to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in district play. The Jaguars face Amite at home next week. Springfield travels to face St. Helena Central in Week 7.