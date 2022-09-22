ROY BRACKINS III
Woodlawn, OL, Sr.
Sure, QB Rickie Collins would be an easy pick. But Brackins, a Louisiana Tech commitment, plays center and leads an offensive line tasked with giving Collins time to throw and space to run. The unit did well last week but faces an experienced E.D. White defense that has posted two shutouts.
JATORIS BUGGAGE
Springfield, RB, Sr.
Neither Buggage nor his 2A team has a high profile locally. The Bulldogs (3-0) are off to their best start since 2014 going into Friday’s game with Slaughter Community Charter (3-0). Buggage is a big reason why with 729 yards on 64 carries with 12 TDs. He ranks No. 2 statewide.
LEWIS WARD
Episcopal, QB, Sr.
Traditionally run-oriented Episcopal (3-0) can sling it with Ward. The senior set a single-game school record with 368 yards passing last week. He has 674 yards passing, five TDs and no interceptions this season. Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois also seeks his 160th win vs. Port Allen.