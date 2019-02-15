St. Amant, Woodlawn and University High all play in different divisions and each team has its own story. Now the boys soccer trio will share the spotlight.
The objective for all the teams on Saturday is to earn a berth in next week’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer championships at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“This is the first time in the semifinals for us as a program and that is amazing, but we really haven’t talked about it,” St. Amant coach Adrian Garcia said. “When you play St. Paul’s they dominate your thought process. They are so fast and good at what they that they command attention. Obviously, we’re also excited about the opportunity. And we're confident.”
The fourth-seeded Gators (20-3-1) travel to Covington to take on top-seeded St. Paul’s (18-0-3) at 7 p.m. in a Division I semifinal. Action involving another local team, Division II Woodlawn (17-5-1), begins earlier on the north shore.
Seventh-seeded WHS takes on No. 3 Lakeshore (22-4-2) in Mandeville at 3:30 p.m. Like St. Amant, the Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals a year ago.
“I really do like this match-up for us,” Woodlawn coach Andrew Barnes said. “When you look at both teams, you see a lot of similar things. The most notable of which is that I don’t think either of us has one star player. The strength is in how well we play together as teams.”
Meanwhile, second-seeded University (19-2-3) hosts No. 3 Teurlings Catholic (14-3-2) for a Division III semifinal at 6 p.m. The situation is much like a year ago when the Cubs lost to Vandebilt Catholic at home in the semifinals.
UHS coach Chris Mitchell says there are other similarities going into this match-up too.
“We like to do some of the same things Teurlings also does,” Mitchell said. “We prefer to hold onto the ball. Ideally, in a game like this you need to take advantage of scoring opportunities when you have them because there usually are not many.”
Each team has key players to watch. St. Amant is led by Tyler Bridgewater with 34 goals, while Henry Ecker has 13 and David Barbera anchors the defense.
Cody Stevenson leads Woodlawn with 19 goals and seeks his first goal in the 2019 playoffs. Jacob Barnes has 15 goals and 21 assists. Jakobie Davis and J’Myri George lead the Panther defense.
Kramer Mittendorf has 20 goals and 17 assists, while Connor Kirkpatrick adds 18 goals and 10 assists for U-High. Jack Vick is a defensive leader for the Cubs.