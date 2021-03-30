Baseball
East Ascension 5, Catholic 0
Catholic 000 000 0—0
East Ascension 000 104 X—5
W: Tanner Hebert. L: C.J. Sturiale
Leaders—Catholic: Mason Zambo 1-3; Daniel Harden 1-3. East Ascension: Brock Hebert 2-3, 3 RBIs; Kael Babin 2-4, RBI.
Boys golf
At Copper Mill
Par: 72
Team Scores: 1: University 311 2: Catholic B 337.
Medalists: 1. Luke Haskew, University 68 ; 2. Lail Shaw, University 73. 3. Bryant Windham, Catholic 80.
At Santa Maria
Par 72
Team Scores: 1. Catholic 309. 2. Dunham 348 3. Episcopal 359.
Medalists: 1. Trevor Windham, Catholic 77. 2. Carter Schmitt, Catholic 77. 3. Alston Manne, Catholic 77
At Greystone CC
Par 72
Teams scores: 1.Zachary 353. 2. Denham Springs 359. 3. St. Amant372
Medalists: 1. Peyton Canter, St. Amant 74. 2. Kyle Bennett, -Zachary, 75. 3. Gage Landry, St. Amant, 77
Girls golf
At City Park
Par 32
Team standings: 1. University 92; 2. St. Joseph’s 95; 3. Parkview 92.
Individual standings: 1. Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian -33; 2: Sophie Crespo, U High- 40; 3: Hannah Smith, Parkview 44
At Copper Mill
Par 36
Individual: 1. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 40 2. Caitlyn Dulaney, Dutchtown, 48. 3. Margaret Lott 52 West Feliciana
Team scores: 1. Dutchtown 88. 2. West Feliciana 113
Boys tennis
St. Amant 2, Baton Rouge High 2
Singles
Luke Daniel, Baton Rouge High def. Daniel Compton, St. Amant 6-1, 7-5
Presley Sheets, St. Amant def. Jack Watson, Baton Rouge High 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Cody Lee/Alan Lam, Baton Rouge High def. Beau Babin/Grant DiCarlo, St. Amant 6-4, 6-3
Cody Credeur/Beau Dupuy, St. Amant def. Michael Wang/Briggs Wood, Baton Rouge High 6-1, 6-3
Girls tennis
Baton Rouge High 2, St. Amant 2
Singles
Katherine Daniel, Baton Rouge High def. Victoria Marchand, St. Amant 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Emily Boldor/Sneha Atluri, Baton Rouge High def. Yaire Angel-Erives/Allie Phillips, St. Amant 6-1, 4-6, 10-6
Rebecca Angel/Lillie Sage, St. Amant def. Nada Elseifi/Calia Smith, Baton Rouge High 7-5, 6-1
Miranda Crooks/Libby Lambert, St. Amant def. Emily Schacht/Laura Haag, Baton Rouge High 6-1, 6-0