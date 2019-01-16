Former Baker High School and LSU star Billy Brown will be posthumously inducted into the National High School Track and Field Hall of Fame, according to an LSU news release.
The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation announced that Brown will be one of 17 athletes/coaches honored at induction ceremonies scheduled for March.
Brown was a standout high school athlete and the youngest competitor on the U.S. Olympic team in 1936 when he competed in the triple jump. He went on to star at LSU from 1938-41.
Brown’s nine SEC titles still rank as the most won by a Tigers male athlete in track and field. He earned the High Point Scorer of the Meet honors at both the 1940 and 1941 conference meets after he racked up eight conference titles, three in 1940 and five in 1941.
Brown also set four LSU school records during his days — 25 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, 50-11½ in the triple jump and times of 9.5 seconds in the 100-yard dash and 20.5 in the 200-yard dash.
While at Baker High, Brown also excelled in basketball and summer baseball leagues. He owned state high school records in the triple jump and long jump that were not broken until the 1950s and 1960s. Brown was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1969.
Lewis signing set
Baton Rouge High girls field standout Logan Lewis is scheduled to sign with Southern Mississippi in a ceremony set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the school.
Lewis has been one of the top shot put and discus competitors throughout her BRHS career. Last spring, she placed second in the Division I indoor shot put with a mark 41-2¾. Lewis won the Class 5A outdoor discus with a toss of 138-11 and was second in the shot put at 41-4.
LHSAA area meetings
The LHSAA concludes its three-day schedule of pre-convention area meetings Thursday. The Baton Rouge meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. at the LHSAA office, while the New Orleans area meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s Episcopal.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine and his staff review and answer questions about the agenda for the meeting set for Jan. 23-25 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge during each area meeting.