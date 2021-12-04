All the pieces are in place after Zachary’s Class 5A semifinal win over Destrehan. Week 15 ends the LHSAA’s 2021 football season.
The 5A Broncos and two other teams, University High of Division II and Southern Lab of Division IV, seek one final victory, a championship win.
“I have been blessed to coach on the college level and to have success there,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “But there is just something about this one for me — the chance to lead my alma mater to a state championship that is special.
“Not everybody gets this kind of chance. I enjoy coaching this group of kids so much. They have been focused and have done everything we’ve asked. This is what we all have wanted and waited for. I can cross this off my bucket list.”
Th second-seeded Kittens (10-2) meet top-seeded Ouachita Christian (13-0) in the Division IV final set for noon Friday, which kicks off the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome.
Also on Friday, second-seeded U-High (12-0) meets No. 1 E.D. White Catholic (10-0) in the Division II final set for 7 p.m. at UL’s Cajun Field.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, top-seeded Zachary (14-0) takes on No. 3 Ponchatoula (12-0) in the 5A final at the Superdome that concludes the Prep Classic.
SLHS’ Asberry was a freshmen quarterback and a reserve for the Kittens 1986 title team that finished 15-0, giving legendary coach Carl Porter his last 1A title. There are special points to note about the other local matchups too.
Just as unique as Asberry’s story is that of Ponchatoula coach Hank Tierney, got his 300th career win Friday, beating Acadiana, to advance to the 5A final vs. Destrehan.
Tierney won one LHSAA title during his stint at Archbishop Shaw. He leads a Ponchatoula team that has not played for a state title since losing 21-6 to Ruston in the Class 2A final back in 1951.
Zachary is in the 5A final for the first time since 2018 and seeks fourth title in seven years.
“I have always admired coach Tierney and the way his teams play,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said Friday. “It will be an honor to coach against him.”
The E.D. White-University matchup does not have the same historical perspectives, but it is compelling for other reasons, according to UHS coach Andy Martin.
It is the first title game for EDW since 1981. This is U-High’s first appearance under coach Andy Martin and their first since winning back-to-back Division II titles in 2018-19.
“As far as I’m concerned they (E.D. White) do not get enough credit for how good they are,” Martin said. “Their defense is fast and physical. They have shut down all kinds of teams. And on offense, they do what they do, which is run the ball and control the clock.
“This group of seniors were freshmen the last time we played in the finals. They were not a big part of what happened on the field, but they understand this process. We love coaching this group and are so glad we get to do it one more time.”