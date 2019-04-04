Some people become resigned to their destiny, while others seek theirs out. Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard’s career is testament to both.
“I don’t know what it is, but I guess I'm destined to coach in this district,” Casssard said. “I can tell you the future definitely looks bright. That doesn’t mean I’m giving up on this year, because I think we can do some special things.”
As Cassard knows, those special things are tied up in a District 4-5A race that has already provided some surprises. This is a district Cassard knows well. The Eagles are 18-8 and sit at 2-2. He claimed his 300th win to open 4-5A play and now sits at 302-129.
In 10 years as a head coach Zachary High, Cassard led the Broncos to three Class 4A LHSAA titles. But for most of his tenure, ZHS was part of 4-5A along with Central, Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker.
“There is a lot of parity, and not just in this district,” said Cassard, whose team lost 4-0 to Zachary on Wednesday. “I see parity all through 5A. I think Sam Houston and Barbe are the best teams and then there is everybody else. I think there will be some upsets in the playoffs.”
Cassard is a former Barbe assistant. He spent the 2017 season as head coach at Sulphur and then returned to the Baton Rouge area and was out of high school coaching last spring. Cassard was hired after the 2018 season to replace Greg Briggs, who made a family move back to central Louisiana where he grew up. Briggs is currently an assistant coach at Pineville.
“I got home earlier last year and my wife liked that,” Cassard said. “The thing that surprised me was the number of coach who called … just to talk or ask for advice. It was nice to be thought of in that way.”
For Cassard, it is nicer to be back in the dugout. A young LOHS team returns senior pitcher Sal Palermo and just two juniors.
Along with a squad built for the future, Cassard is anticipating a move into a school-based field with artificial turf that Briggs designed in 2020. But as excited as the future is, Cassard is locked in on this season.
“This is year one and it is a year of adjustment,” Cassard said. “There was nothing wrong with the anything Greg did here at Live Oak. It’s just that I do things differently.”
The aggressive style Cassard employs includes aggressive baserunning and at-bats. His teams use the the bunt not just to move runners but also to score.
Denham Springs and Walker are both 3-1 in 4-5A, while Zachary, LOHS and two-time defending 5A champion Central all sit at 2-2.
“It has been fun,” Cassard said.