Over the past 44 years, the Catholic High Invitational cross country meet has become a Saturday tradition in October. Until this year.
The projected path of Hurricane Delta has prompted Catholic to move its annual meet from Saturday to Tuesday for year No. 45 at Highland Road Park.
“One look at the forecast and we knew we needed to make a change,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. “So, we informed the schools and sent everyone a letter with an updated schedule.
“Of course, we understand that depending on how bad the damage is we may not be able to run on Tuesday. We will have to wait and see what happens over the next couple of dates. If we can't run Tuesday, we'll come back and do it next year.”
The Catholic High Invitational is traditionally one of the state’s largest regular-season cross country meets. COVID-19 restrictions have limited the size of meets this fall, but Louisiana’s recent decrease in COVID cases has cleared the way for approximately 150 runners to compete in each varsity race.
Tuesday’s schedule starts with a three-mile girls varsity race at 3 p.m. and a three-mile boys varsity race at 3:30 p.m. Two junior varsity and one open race will follow the two varsity races.
CCSL decision pending
A decision on whether Saturday’s regularly scheduled Capital City Swim League meet will be postponed will likely be made Thursday morning, according to CCSL officials.
Action is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with a boys meet at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. A girls meet follows.
Teams scheduled to compete include Ascension Christian, Baton Rouge High, Brusly, Parkview Baptist, Dutchtown, Denham Springs, Live Oak, University High, Holden, Southern Lab, St. Amant, Walker, Woodlawn and Zachary.
Final football moves
East Feliciana's game set for Saturday at Westlake, located just outside Lake Charles, was canceled Wednesday afternoon, according to EFHS coach Derrius Matthews.
University High became the final District 7-3A team to make its league opener to Thursday. The Cubs host Glen Oaks at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Donaldsonville travels to White Castle for a nondistrict game at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Capitol plays at Lusher Charter in New Orleans at 7 p.m. Thursday. Also Cohen Prep at Port Allen was canceled.