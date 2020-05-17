Outstanding Player
Reece Beekman
Scotlandville 6-3 Sr.
Add one more award for Beekman. The Virginia signee has already claimed Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball awards, so the top All-Metro honor completes a trifecta. Beekman led the Hornets to a fourth straight Division I title with averages of 19.4 points, 9.9 assists, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocked shots and 2.2 steals. He was voted the title-game MVP for a third time.
Coach of the Year
Carlos Sample
Scotlandville
Several groups have chosen Sample’s Scotlandville program as the best in the last decade in Louisiana thanks to 11 straight title-game appearances and seven LHSAA titles. Sample’s Hornets put together a 2019-20 season that was as impressive as any season over the last decade with a 35-3 record.
Jalen Cook
Walker 6-0 Sr.
Led the Wildcats to the LHSAA tourney for the third straight year. The LSU signee averaged 29.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Percy Daniels
Madison Prep 6-8 So.
The District 7-3A MVP helped the Chargers to the Class 3A semifinals with averages of 14.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.2 blocked shots.
Kentrell Garnett
Catholic 6-3 Sr.
The District 5-5A MVP led the Bears to the Division I semifinals by averaging 21.0 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists a game.
Hobert Grayson IV
East Ascension 6-5, Sr.
Averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and made 75 percent of his free throws to help propel the Spartans to the Class 5A playoffs.
Collin Holloway
Port Allen 6-6 Sr.
Powered the Pelicans to the Class 2A title by averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per game and was voted the title-game MVP.
Tai’Reon Joseph
Scotlandville 6-3 Sr.
The top scorer for the Hornets averaged 9.8 points per game. The Austin Peay signee averaged 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.
Milan Mejia
University 6-1 Sr.
Averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals as the Cubs advanced to the Division II title game. Set to play Loyola-New Orleans.
Chaun Moore
Zachary 5-10 Sr.
A steady presence who helped the Broncos to the Class 5A quarterfinals with averages of 15.7 points, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists.
Nick Penell
Brusly 6-4 Sr.
Earned second-team all-state honors after leading the Panthers to the 3A semifinals with averages of 14 points, 8 assists and 3 assists.
John-Paul Ricks
Jehovah-Jireh 6-1 Jr.
The MVP of the Class C all-state team led the Warriors to another Division V title by averaging 20 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds.
Carlos Stewart
Dunham 6-0 Jr.
Voted the Class 2A MVP after leading the Tigers to the Division III title. He averaged 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Ricky Volland
Episcopal 6-0 Sr.
Set the tone for the Knights, who finished as the Division III runners-up, by averaging 16.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals a game.
Jacob Wilson
Lee 6-4, So.
Led the District 7-4A champion Patriots, who advanced to the Division II quarterfinals with averages of 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.