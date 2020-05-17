Outstanding Player

Reece Beekman

Scotlandville 6-3 Sr.

Add one more award for Beekman. The Virginia signee has already claimed Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball awards, so the top All-Metro honor completes a trifecta. Beekman led the Hornets to a fourth straight Division I title with averages of 19.4 points, 9.9 assists, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 blocked shots and 2.2 steals. He was voted the title-game MVP for a third time.

Coach of the Year

Carlos Sample

Scotlandville

Several groups have chosen Sample’s Scotlandville program as the best in the last decade in Louisiana thanks to 11 straight title-game appearances and seven LHSAA titles. Sample’s Hornets put together a 2019-20 season that was as impressive as any season over the last decade with a 35-3 record.

Jalen Cook

Walker 6-0 Sr.

Led the Wildcats to the LHSAA tourney for the third straight year. The LSU signee averaged 29.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Percy Daniels

Madison Prep 6-8 So.

The District 7-3A MVP helped the Chargers to the Class 3A semifinals with averages of 14.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.2 blocked shots.

Kentrell Garnett

Catholic 6-3 Sr.

The District 5-5A MVP led the Bears to the Division I semifinals by averaging 21.0 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists a game.

Hobert Grayson IV

East Ascension 6-5, Sr.

Averaged 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and made 75 percent of his free throws to help propel the Spartans to the Class 5A playoffs.

Collin Holloway

Port Allen 6-6 Sr.

Powered the Pelicans to the Class 2A title by averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per game and was voted the title-game MVP.

Tai’Reon Joseph

Scotlandville 6-3 Sr.

The top scorer for the Hornets averaged 9.8 points per game. The Austin Peay signee averaged 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Milan Mejia

University 6-1 Sr.

Averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals as the Cubs advanced to the Division II title game. Set to play Loyola-New Orleans.

Chaun Moore

Zachary 5-10 Sr.

A steady presence who helped the Broncos to the Class 5A quarterfinals with averages of 15.7 points, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists.

Nick Penell

Brusly 6-4 Sr.

Earned second-team all-state honors after leading the Panthers to the 3A semifinals with averages of 14 points, 8 assists and 3 assists.

John-Paul Ricks

Jehovah-Jireh 6-1 Jr.

The MVP of the Class C all-state team led the Warriors to another Division V title by averaging 20 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Carlos Stewart

Dunham 6-0 Jr.

Voted the Class 2A MVP after leading the Tigers to the Division III title. He averaged 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Ricky Volland

Episcopal 6-0 Sr.

Set the tone for the Knights, who finished as the Division III runners-up, by averaging 16.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals a game.

Jacob Wilson

Lee 6-4, So.

Led the District 7-4A champion Patriots, who advanced to the Division II quarterfinals with averages of 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

