Dutchtown 6-foot-2 senior Alexis Logarbo filled up the volleyball stat sheet again to power the No. 4 Griffins to a 3-0 LHSAA Division I regional playoff victory over No. 13 Ruston on Saturday at Dutchtown.
Logarbo excelled on the front row with 22 kills in 30 attempts, and as the setter (14 assists) and defender (three digs) on the back row.
Dutchtown (32-7) defeated Ruston 25-9, 25-16 and 25-18 to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year. The Griffins will play No. 5 Southside on Thursday at the Cajundome in Lafayette. Ruston (30-12) lost to Dutchtown for the second straight season in the regionals.
“We played a really great game, and I’m really proud of girls,” said Logarbo, a four-year starter who is committed to Southeastern Louisiana University for volleyball. “We left it out on the court and really hit good angles. We’re really excited to be going back to the Cajundome. I enjoy the setting from the back row. I started setting as a junior and that has helped make me become a well-rounded player.”
“Alexis Logarbo is a good player and an even better kid,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “She’s done a great job for us for four years. She’s left-handed, but sometimes hits with her right hand. She does what she has to do to help the team.
“The key for us was our serving and blocking was very good today. Ruston couldn’t get on the net because of the way we served. I thought we had a more complete effort than in the first round of the playoffs. We were smart with where we hit the ball.”
Dutchtown senior Taylor Heeb also excelled with 19 assists, 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Cadie Kusy had 10 digs. Brennan Coe had seven kills. Alexa Womack had 11 digs and two aces. Braelee Tennimon had two aces.
In the second set, Ruston cut the Dutchtown lead to 10-8. The Griffins went on a 15-8 run from there.
In the third set Dutchtown jumped to an 8-2 lead after Logarbo’s kill. Ruston rallied to within 9-6. Tennimon had back-to-back aces to expand the Griffins lead to 12-6. Dutchtown went on a 7-1 run to extend its lead to 20-10.
Mariah Hintze had six kills, Riley Oakley five kills and Hannah Rollins three kills to pace Ruston.
“We thought we had a good game plan and we were prepared,” Ruston coach Lucie Hunt said. “We came out flat and just couldn’t pull it out. I love the way Alexis Logarbo plays. Dutchtown is a tough team with great ball control.”