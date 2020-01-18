The voice on the other end of the phone had a message to deliver. Sid Edwards wasted no time getting to his point.
“You know what the biggest lie is that we tell about high school athletics today?” Edwards said. “That they are for the kids.”
Harsh words, to be sure, but not entirely original. As the select/nonselect 8.0 saga looms at the annual LHSAA convention set for Jan. 29-31, tough talk from multiple sources is expected.
Why Edwards, the Central football coach and athletic director? And why now? Because for some of us, including myself, the greatest fear is what another LHSAA implosion might do.
A unified playoff system once again is the goal and there are proposals to make that happen. But separate associations for public and private schools could also take place.
Edwards is in his 14th year at Central, a public school. He was head coach at three parochial schools — now defunct Redemptorist, Menard and Jesuit — and like many coaches see both sides of the issues better than many.
There are issues — real adult problems. The 8.0 reference notes that this is the eighth year since the initial LHSAA select/nonselect split for football in 2013.
“Look … there is plenty of blame to go around,” Edwards said. “People want to blame the LHSAA and the select schools blame nonselect schools and nonselect schools blame select schools. Everybody has a role, but we have to get past that.”
I agree with Edwards, but here is the catch. Factions on all sides can’t get over their issues with each other because they believe that the other side is busy pulling something over on them. Like it or not, this has become the driving force in high school athletics in Louisiana, not the athletes it is supposed to serve.
It is manifested in different ways, starting with the split itself. It says you’re not like us, you have an advantage over us and therefore we should not compete together in the postseason.
In a plot eerily similar to a Star Wars movie, select schools took control of their playoffs and hosted stand-alone football title events that came straight out of the 1960s and 1970s last month. Back then, football title games were not played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a prestigious venue other states envy.
Select basketball, baseball and softball events will be played at school sites this spring. Yep, your next home game, it’s a title game too. That has not been done in basketball since the 1950s for boys and 1970s for girls.
The thing both these approaches share is this — the unintended consequences. Critics of the split call it segregation. If that is true, then is taking select championship events out of the LHSAA structure a continuation of that theme?
Dollars and cents or dollars and sense? The original notion of the stand-alone title games was to make money for select schools while giving money back to the LHSAA as a playoff percentage. Can or should anyone put a price tag on a championship experience?
Edwards also speaks two truths both sides may not want to hear. The first is that private schools and select schools need to make more concessions to bring the LHSAA back together. The second is that winning drives success for both select and nonselect schools. If your school is winning, people will want to be part of that, whether it is select or nonselect.
Select-school structures are different, hence the LHSAA-backed 1.5/2.5 multiplier for their enrollment proposed by the LHSAA. Some prefer the 1.25 multiplier plan by North Vermilion principal Tommy Byler that also adds a sixth football class and incorporates some rural/metro elements. Perhaps a success factor to move schools up based on success in specific sports could be added next year.
Public schools are rooted in the demographics and have a student base to draw from. Demographics play against some private schools as neighborhoods change. One private school principal noted that only 55 out of an enrollment of more 500 live outside the school’s attendance zone.
Children of alumni, those seeking a faith-based education, smaller classes and yes, even those interested in sports, or all of the above, fill the void. However, the LHSAA’s history is checkered with stories about athletes attending/playing for public schools outside their home zone. Some are folklore, but others are true.
The LHSAA’s companion option for the multiplier requires all 93 private schools to reapply for membership pending approval by the LHSAA executive committee. Parameters for approval are not spelled out. One administrator called this “scary.”
Another principal is concerned by the consequences of select schools not accepting the LHSAA’s offer to return to its Allstate Sugar Bowl/Prep Classic last fall instead of thos stand-alone games. Did select schools break an olive branch? Was the formation of the Louisiana Select Association, a group the LHSAA said it would recognize, also a misstep?
Or was executive director Eddie Bonine’s requirement that schools unanimously agree to play in the Prep Classic a no-win mandate, since large groups seldom agree on anything?
Select schools are now seemingly stuck with the narrative that they “want to do their own thing,” instead of remaining in the LHSAA.
Catholic athletic director J.P. Kelly, the LSA CEO, is working to dispel. Kelly addressed a group of area administrators on the topic last week. Though Kelly and others select schools say a unified LHSAA is always their goal, others including Bonine, say their actions/separate title games say otherwise.
Still, it comes back to that one question. What does all this have to do with the kids – the student athletes who compete? Where do they fit in?