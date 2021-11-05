The joy of high school sports was displayed after the final horn between District 7-4A teams Broadmoor and Tara.
That’s when 20 players happily surrounded Tara coach Hansoni Holland to pour a water cooler over their victorious coach as the Trojans ended a long season on a high note.
Tara had scored 26 points on the season entering the game, but surpassed that in the first half for a 32-8 lead over Broadmoor and an eventual 38-16 victory Friday at Broadmoor.
Broadmoor (0-9, 0-6) won the second half 8-6 and was in position for more points in the final minute when Tara’s Adrian Coleman intercepted Broadmoor quarterback Naim Morehouse. Tara (1-8, 1-5) went into victory formation for the first time this season.
“I was trying to get away from the players, but about 20 guys chased me down with the water cooler,” Holland said. “It was a great way for us to close out the season. This is a rivalry game, and this success will motivate us into the offseason.”
How it was won
Tara jumped to a 24-0 lead. Elijah Jenkins caught a 64-yard pass from Malik August to put Tara up 6-0 with 9:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Tara’s defense contributed two scores. Jeremiah Sadler Jr. stepped in front of a screen pass and scored on a 48-yard interception return in the first quarter, and senior Jamar Johnson scored on a 40-yard scoop-and-score fumble return in the second quarter. Linebacker A’Lyjne Brown sacked Morehouse to force the fumble on Johnson’s score.
“Jamar Johnson told me all week he was going to score a defensive touchdown, and he did it,” Holland said.
Player of the game
Tara quarterback Malik August: August returned from injury after a three-week break, and he was sharp. August rushed 15 times for 125 yards and completed 6 of 15 passes for 126 yards. August had two TD passes, including a 3-yard toss to Jashawn Beauchamp with 9:21 left in the second quarter that put the Trojans up 24-0. August also scored on a 15-yard run in the third quarter.
They said it
Broadmoor coach Vernon Langley: “I’m proud of these kids. They didn’t have an offseason or spring. About 70% of the guys started playing football after school started. They became a team. They just don’t quit. I’m excited about getting into that weight room with these guys as if we were going to the playoffs. They’re excited.”
Notable
- Morehouse scored all 16 points for the Bucs. He had 2-yard TD runs in the second and third quarters. He added a two-point conversion run and two-point conversion pass to Marcus Turner II. Morehouse led the Bucs with 95 yards rushing on 31 carries. He converted four fourth downs to keep drives alive with his feet. He completed 8 of 19 passes for 57 yards.
- Beauchamp had three catches for 39 yards, and Jenkins had two catches for 70 yards for Tara. Tydarion Searles had two catches for 40 yards, and he rushed three times for 47 yards for Broadmoor.