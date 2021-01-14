The prescription for Episcopal’s success was simple.
Take an early dose of pressure defense and mix in plenty of post player Izzy Besselman.
A full-court press helped the Knights race out to a 20-5 first-quarter, while the 6-foot-1 Besselman scored a game-high 23 points as Episcopal notched a 56-34 girls basketball victory over Port Allen on Thursday night at Episcopal.
“We did not handle pressure or the press at the beginning for sure,” Port Allen coach Kim Cox said. “We made some adjustments and then Episcopal countered that. We could not get over the hump.
“That is a great team over there, and I believe they will be playing for some type of championship in March. And No. 12 (Besselman) is a tough matchup problem because she can play inside and out. We were a step behind her the whole way.”
Jewel Jones added 15 points for Episcopal (14-3) in the contest that matched two District 8-2A teams. Naturi Scott finished with eight points for Port Allen (6-7), which made 2 of 9 first-quarter shots and had five turnovers. The Knights forced 15 turnovers.
“We wanted to pressure them and make them run,” said Besselman, who also had eight rebounds. “We know it is to our advantage to speed up the game. My job was to run the floor and go up strong with the ball whenever I got it.”
The Knights led 5-0 less than two minutes into the game. Dolphin Gaines’ jumper from the baseline made it 5-2 at the 6:05 mark. But Port Allen did not score another field goal until A’laysia Percy made a turnaround jumper with 1:48 remaining.
In between, Besselman scored eight points and finished with 10 in the quarter as EHS made 9 of 15 first-quarter field goal attempts. Port Allen got within 10 in the second quarter — at 25-15 — on a 3-pointer from the corner by Nelson.
Episcopal scored five of the final seven points in the half. Jones’ 3-pointer in the final minute staked the Knights to a 30-17 halftime lead.
“There are a lot bigger than us and we wanted to put pressure on their guards and force them to do some things they were not used to,” Episcopal coach Taylor Mims-Wharton said. “We try to speed people up with our defensive pressure and by being active the whole game on defense."
“Izzy is so long and lanky that she can get off shots most players can’t. She can run the floor and is elusive when she is out in full court. So yes, we are glad we have her.”
The Knights were certainly glad they had Besselman in the third quarter. A basket by Percy with 4:01 remaining cut the Episcopal lead to eight at 35-27. Episcopal responded with a 12-0 run that helped put the game away.
Besselman had two baskets during the run and Jones added a 3-pointer.
“I told my girls, ‘Let’s run them and get some easy baskets,’ ” Mims-Wharton said. “That’s how we handle a larger team.”