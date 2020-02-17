Boys
1. Scotlandville (29-3): The 5A/Division I Hornets only have one loss to a Louisiana team this season and asserted their dominance in a win over Zachary in 4-5A play Friday.
2. Catholic (28-3): After a loss a little more than a week ago to McKinley, the 5A/Division I Bears have responded with two big wins in 5-5A play.
3. Madison Prep (24-7): Add a District 7-3A tourney title to the list of accomplishments for the 3A Chargers, who appear to be peaking at the right time.
4. East Ascension (23-7) and Port Allen (24-5): What’s not to like about 5A EAHS and 2A Port Allen. Both teams are athletic, disciplined and ready for the playoffs.
6. Walker (21-8): The 5A Wildcats have been a work in progress with a group of new starters around LSU signee Jalen Cook. Looks like the best might be yet to come.
7. University (24-6): It would be easy to dismiss this team because there isn’t a lot of height or a flashy playmaker. What the 3A/Division II Cubs are is an experienced team that plays well together.
8. St. Amant (20-8): A loss to Catholic last week was tough, but the Gators have 20 wins, size and the chance to excel in the 5A playoffs.
9. Zachary (24-7): The 5A Broncos lost big to Scotlandville last week, but like St. Amant this team has the ingredients to succeed in the playoffs.
10. Lee (22-8) and Episcopal (22-7): A 7-4A tourney title for Lee High is notable for a four-year-old 4A/Division II program. All 2A/Division III Episcopal does is win year in and year out.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Brusly, Dunham, Jehovah-Jireh, McKinley, Plaquemine, White Castle.
Girls
1. Lee (24-2): Was there any doubt here? The Patriots have played like the reigning Division II champions all season long, and now they are a No. 1 playoff seed.
2. Doyle (27-2): The theme for this team is “#unfinishedbusiness.” They are seeded No. 1 in Class 2A and are determined to win an elusive LHSAA title.
3. Zachary (25-5): Seeded fourth in 5A, the Broncos played a tough schedule and were unbeaten in 4-5A. A deep playoff run/LHSAA tourney berth is all that is left.
4. Madison Prep (19-13): The Chargers took some lumps early and then dished them out late as usual. Beating U-High to win the 7-3A title puts 3A MPA in a spot to claim another LHSAA tourney berth.
5. East Iberville (30-4): Another year of growth with a tough schedule and a No. 2 playoff seed in Class 1A points toward a second straight LHSAA tourney berth for EIHS.
6. Albany (25-7): A Class 3A traditional power, the fifth-seeded Hornets are again in position to make another deep playoff run that could put them in the LHSAA tourney again.
7. University (21-8): Yet another Class 3A/Division II traditional power that just wins and will carry a No. 3 seed into the Division II playoffs this season.
8. McKinley (18-10): They’re back! After a year out of the playoffs because of LHSAA sanctions, the 5A/Division I Panthers are a No. 3 seed in a tough Division I bracket.
9. East Ascension (12-8): The 5A Spartans finished strong and earned a home playoff game with the kind of defense it takes to make a deep playoff run.
10. Brusly (28-5) and Parkview Baptist (15-4): Two 7-3A rivals set for different playoff brackets — No. 5 BHS in 3A and No. 8 PBS in Division II. They could pull off some surprises.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, Donaldsonville, Episcopal, French Settlement, Walker, White Castle.