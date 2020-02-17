BR.eascensioncatholic.020520 HS 656.JPG
Catholic High's Kentrell Garnett (2) moves the ball past East Ascension's Hobert Grayson (5), Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Catholic High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys

1. Scotlandville (29-3): The 5A/Division I Hornets only have one loss to a Louisiana team this season and asserted their dominance in a win over Zachary in 4-5A play Friday.

2. Catholic (28-3): After a loss a little more than a week ago to McKinley, the 5A/Division I Bears have responded with two big wins in 5-5A play.

3. Madison Prep (24-7): Add a District 7-3A tourney title to the list of accomplishments for the 3A Chargers, who appear to be peaking at the right time.

4. East Ascension (23-7) and Port Allen (24-5): What’s not to like about 5A EAHS and 2A Port Allen. Both teams are athletic, disciplined and ready for the playoffs.

6. Walker (21-8): The 5A Wildcats have been a work in progress with a group of new starters around LSU signee Jalen Cook. Looks like the best might be yet to come.

7. University (24-6): It would be easy to dismiss this team because there isn’t a lot of height or a flashy playmaker. What the 3A/Division II Cubs are is an experienced team that plays well together.

8. St. Amant (20-8): A loss to Catholic last week was tough, but the Gators have 20 wins, size and the chance to excel in the 5A playoffs.

9. Zachary (24-7): The 5A Broncos lost big to Scotlandville last week, but like St. Amant this team has the ingredients to succeed in the playoffs.

10. Lee (22-8) and Episcopal (22-7): A 7-4A tourney title for Lee High is notable for a four-year-old 4A/Division II program. All 2A/Division III Episcopal does is win year in and year out.

On the outside looking in: Baker, Brusly, Dunham, Jehovah-Jireh, McKinley, Plaquemine, White Castle.

Girls

1. Lee (24-2): Was there any doubt here? The Patriots have played like the reigning Division II champions all season long, and now they are a No. 1 playoff seed.

2. Doyle (27-2): The theme for this team is “#unfinishedbusiness.” They are seeded No. 1 in Class 2A and are determined to win an elusive LHSAA title.

3. Zachary (25-5): Seeded fourth in 5A, the Broncos played a tough schedule and were unbeaten in 4-5A. A deep playoff run/LHSAA tourney berth is all that is left.

4. Madison Prep (19-13): The Chargers took some lumps early and then dished them out late as usual. Beating U-High to win the 7-3A title puts 3A MPA in a spot to claim another LHSAA tourney berth.

5. East Iberville (30-4): Another year of growth with a tough schedule and a No. 2 playoff seed in Class 1A points toward a second straight LHSAA tourney berth for EIHS.

6. Albany (25-7): A Class 3A traditional power, the fifth-seeded Hornets are again in position to make another deep playoff run that could put them in the LHSAA tourney again.

7. University (21-8): Yet another Class 3A/Division II traditional power that just wins and will carry a No. 3 seed into the Division II playoffs this season.

8. McKinley (18-10): They’re back! After a year out of the playoffs because of LHSAA sanctions, the 5A/Division I Panthers are a No. 3 seed in a tough Division I bracket.

9. East Ascension (12-8): The 5A Spartans finished strong and earned a home playoff game with the kind of defense it takes to make a deep playoff run.

10. Brusly (28-5) and Parkview Baptist (15-4): Two 7-3A rivals set for different playoff brackets — No. 5 BHS in 3A and No. 8 PBS in Division II. They could pull off some surprises.

On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, Donaldsonville, Episcopal, French Settlement, Walker, White Castle.

