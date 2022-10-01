Their methods were different. Zachary, Episcopal and Catholic-Pointe Coupee all claimed pivotal nondistrict victories Friday night.
Zachary scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 49-14 road win over Winona, Ms.
Episcopal and Ascension Catholic traded touchdowns and big plays. A 67-yard fourth-quarter drive gave the Knights a 33-28 come-from-behind win at home over ACHS.
Meanwhile, CHSPC scored twice in the final four minutes of the third quarter to break away for a 36-8 home victory over White Castle in a battle of 1A unbeatens.
Also notable, Denham Springs got within seven points before St. Thomas More scored twice to put away a 42-21 victory.
ZACHARY 49, WINONA 14: Seven players scored TDs for the Broncos (3-1). It was the first loss for Winona (5-1).
Hudson Spangler tossed TD passes of 55 yards to Jalen Wright and 14 yards to Tylon Williams in his first varsoty start for ZHS. Landon Thomas recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Broncos.
Ethan Veal, Cam Stewart, Kameron Thomas and Nate James each had one rushing TD for Zachary.
EPISCOPAL 33, ASCENSION CATHOLIC 28: There were big numbers for both teams as the 2A Knights (5-0) remained unbeaten with a win at home.
Braedon George ran for 148 yards on 20 carries and scored 2 TDs, 1 of which came on a 65-yard interception return for Episcopal. The other came on a 1-yard run that capped the game-winning drive with 2:50 to go in the game.
Ascension Catholic quarterback Bryce Leonard completed 12 of 21 passes for 247 yards and 3 TDs. Leonard connected with Calvin Delone on TD passes of 83 and 62 yards. The Class 1A Bulldogs are 3-2.
CATHOLIC-PC 36, WHITE CASTLE 8: It was a six-point game until the final minutes of the third quarter. WCHS (4-1) took an 8-6 lead in the first quarter when Shadrack Allen returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD.
Connor Achee put CHSPC (5-0) right back in front with an 11-yard TD run and two-point PAT.
Special teams gave the Hornets the big play their needed in the third quarter. Donnie Green blocked a Bulldog punt in the end zone and Brooks Capps recovered for a TD.
Adam Beatty scored his second TD of the night on the final play of the third quarter to make it a 29-8 game.
Landon Frey led CHSPC with 101 yards on 9 carries. Javaris Williams finished with 90 yards on 8 carries for White Castle.
ST. THOMAS MORE 42, DENHAM SPRINGS 21: Jerry Horne completed 21 of 34 passes for 241 yards and 1 TD, while Cam’ron Kelly ran for 64 yards and one TD for the Yellow Jackets (4-1).
Sam Altmann threw two first-half TD passes to help St. Thomas More (4-1) build a 28-7 lead. Altmann was 22 of 26 for 283 yards and 2 TDs.
Horne’s 15-yard TD pass to Camron Elrick and a 5-yard scoring run by Kelly got DSHS within seven at 28-21 with 11 seconds remaining in the third period.
But the Cougars held the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the final period and added rushing TDs of their own from Charlie Payton and Hutch Swilley.