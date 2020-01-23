Boys basketball
Ascension Catholic 77, St John 60
Ascension Catholic 13 17 25 22-77
St John 18 12 13 17-60
SCORING: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: D. Henry 28, D. Barber 13, D. Henry 12, K. Prean 10, J. Trapp 9, J. Abadie 5; ST JOHN: C. Barbee 22, G. Martin 15, C. Holmes 10, C. Lockett 6, Ja. Schlatre 4, I. Jones 2, Jo. Schlatre 1
3-POINT GOALS: Ascension Catholic: 8 ( Barber 4, Harry 3, Abadie) St John: 8 ( Barbee 5, Martin 2, Ja. Schlatre)
Records: Ascension Catholic: 12-5, St John 9-13
Capitol 76, Mentorship 72
Capitol 22 15 17 22-76
Mentorship 17 17 23 15-72
SCORING: CAPITOL: Jacoby Bellazar 24, Carlisle Joseph 17, Elijah Shropshire 14, Daiveon Savoy 10, Malik Keller 9, Jerel Addison 2; MENTORSHIP: D. Hughley 21, J. Scott 20, B. Dundy 12, J. Todd 9, D. Flowers 4
JUNIOR VARSITY: Mentorship 44, Capitol 35
Jehovah-Jireh 42, Episcopal 35
Episcopal 7 10 4 14-35
Jehovah-Jireh 9 8 15 10-42
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Thomas Besselman 10, Ricky Volland 9, DJ Morgan 8, Stewart Bonnecaze 4, Jack Haar 2, David Cresson 2; JEHOVAH JIREH: Bbrandon Harton 14, Roderick Dominique 8, Tremont Hampton 7, John-Paul Ricks 7, Shamar Parker 4, Jaden Moore 2
3-POINT GOALS: EPISCOPAL 1 (Volland); JEHOVAH JIREH 2 (Hampton)
Records: Episcopal 20-5; Jehovah Jireh 19-16
Friday’s games
Country Day at Catholic High, 5 p.m.
Tara at Lee High, 5 p.m.
Doyle at French Settlement, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at St. Amant, 5 p.m.
St. John at Live Oak, 5 p.m.
Zachary at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Family Christian, 5 p.m.
Holden at Runnels, 5 p.m.
Woodlawn at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.
Avoyelles at Brusly, 5 p.m.
St. Michael at Istrouma, 5 p.m.
University at Port Allen, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Dunham, 5 p.m.
Southern Lab at Central Private, 5 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Ascension Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Central at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Sophie B. Wright at Walker, 5:30 p.m.
Lutcher at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.
Southside High at McKinley, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.
Breaux Bridge at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Belaire, 6 p.m.
Capitol at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Madison Prep 69, Brusly 54
Brusly 3 9 26 16-54
Madison Prep 18 13 17 21-69
SCORING: BRUSLY: Angel Bradford 26, Hayleigh Harrison 10, Myla Edwards 9, Tia Anderson 4, Jashyree Bell 4, Aniya LaGarde 1; MADISON PREP: Jaylan Oliver 21, Alaysia Washington 17, Adrianna Eackels 12, Kaylan Jack 7, Kierstin Dunn 4, Annesia Bell 4, Kailyn Charles 2, Temia Jones 2
3-POINT GOALS: BRUSLY 3 (Edwards 2, Bradford); MADISON PREP 1 (Washington)
Records: Brusly 23-4, 3-1 District 7-3A; Madison Prep 13-14, 3-0
Friday’s games
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.
Breaux Bridge at White Castle, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Lutcher, 6 p.m.
University at Baker, 6 p.m.
Central vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy, 6 p.m.
West Feliciana at Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Central 6, Catholic-PC 1
Goals: CENTRAL: Molly Vance (3), Raghan Walker, Alyssa Guillot, Baylee Blanchard
Goalkeepers: CENTRAL: Emma Dungan (3)