Boys basketball

Ascension Catholic 77, St John 60

Ascension Catholic 13 17 25 22-77

St John 18 12 13 17-60

SCORING: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: D. Henry 28, D. Barber 13, D. Henry 12, K. Prean 10, J. Trapp 9, J. Abadie 5; ST JOHN: C. Barbee 22, G. Martin 15, C. Holmes 10, C. Lockett 6, Ja. Schlatre 4, I. Jones 2, Jo. Schlatre 1

3-POINT GOALS: Ascension Catholic: 8 ( Barber 4, Harry 3, Abadie) St John: 8 ( Barbee 5, Martin 2, Ja. Schlatre)

Records: Ascension Catholic: 12-5, St John 9-13

Capitol 76, Mentorship 72

Capitol 22 15 17 22-76

Mentorship 17 17 23 15-72

SCORING: CAPITOL: Jacoby Bellazar 24, Carlisle Joseph 17, Elijah Shropshire 14, Daiveon Savoy 10, Malik Keller 9, Jerel Addison 2; MENTORSHIP: D. Hughley 21, J. Scott 20, B. Dundy 12, J. Todd 9, D. Flowers 4

JUNIOR VARSITY: Mentorship 44, Capitol 35

Jehovah-Jireh 42, Episcopal 35

Episcopal 7 10 4 14-35

Jehovah-Jireh 9 8 15 10-42

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Thomas Besselman 10, Ricky Volland 9, DJ Morgan 8, Stewart Bonnecaze 4, Jack Haar 2, David Cresson 2; JEHOVAH JIREH: Bbrandon Harton 14, Roderick Dominique 8, Tremont Hampton 7, John-Paul Ricks 7, Shamar Parker 4, Jaden Moore 2

3-POINT GOALS: EPISCOPAL 1 (Volland); JEHOVAH JIREH 2 (Hampton)

Records: Episcopal 20-5; Jehovah Jireh 19-16

Friday’s games

Country Day at Catholic High, 5 p.m.

Tara at Lee High, 5 p.m.

Doyle at French Settlement, 5 p.m.

East Ascension at St. Amant, 5 p.m.

St. John at Live Oak, 5 p.m.

Zachary at Dutchtown, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Family Christian, 5 p.m.

Holden at Runnels, 5 p.m.

Woodlawn at West Feliciana, 5 p.m.

Avoyelles at Brusly, 5 p.m.

St. Michael at Istrouma, 5 p.m.

University at Port Allen, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Dunham, 5 p.m.

Southern Lab at Central Private, 5 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Ascension Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Central at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Sophie B. Wright at Walker, 5:30 p.m.

Lutcher at Donaldsonville, 6 p.m.

Southside High at McKinley, 6 p.m.

White Castle at Collegiate Baton Rouge, 6 p.m.

Breaux Bridge at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.

Broadmoor at Belaire, 6 p.m.

Capitol at East Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Madison Prep 69, Brusly 54

Brusly 3 9 26 16-54

Madison Prep 18 13 17 21-69

SCORING: BRUSLY: Angel Bradford 26, Hayleigh Harrison 10, Myla Edwards 9, Tia Anderson 4, Jashyree Bell 4, Aniya LaGarde 1; MADISON PREP: Jaylan Oliver 21, Alaysia Washington 17, Adrianna Eackels 12, Kaylan Jack 7, Kierstin Dunn 4, Annesia Bell 4, Kailyn Charles 2, Temia Jones 2

3-POINT GOALS: BRUSLY 3 (Edwards 2, Bradford); MADISON PREP 1 (Washington)

Records: Brusly 23-4, 3-1 District 7-3A; Madison Prep 13-14, 3-0

Friday’s games

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks, 5 p.m.

Breaux Bridge at White Castle, 6 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Lutcher, 6 p.m.

University at Baker, 6 p.m.

Central vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy, 6 p.m.

West Feliciana at Parkview Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Central 6, Catholic-PC 1

Goals: CENTRAL: Molly Vance (3), Raghan Walker, Alyssa Guillot, Baylee Blanchard

Goalkeepers: CENTRAL: Emma Dungan (3)

View comments