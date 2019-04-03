CENTRAL — Central senior pitcher Dalton Aspholm can also swing the bat.
Aspholm smashed a three-run homer in the second inning. Central had five hits and scored all six runs in that inning on the way to a 6-0 victory over Walker on Wednesday night in District 4-5A baseball action.
It was the second homer of the season for Aspholm, a Southeastern Louisiana baseball commitment. Aspholm (2-4) threw 102 pitches over 6⅓ innings. He allowed just two hits with seven strikeouts. Freshman closer DJ Primeaux struck out the final two Walker batters.
Walker (8-16, 3-1) leads the District 4-5A standings. Defending state champion Central improves to 13-12 and 2-2.
“Dalton was locked in from first pitch on the mound and at the plate,” Central coach Mike Forbes said. “It was a big opportunity for us to put some runs on the board in the second inning. That swing by Dalton was very big.”
Connor Cassels singled to start the Central surge. Nick Noble added and double and Brody Knapps walked to load the bases. Andrew Myrick was hit by pitch to score Cassels. Sam Kenerson added an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Brant Chauvin hit a sacrifice fly to left for a 3-0 lead. Walker outfielder Grant Edwards made a nice diving catch on the play. Aspholm then smashed a 330-foot shot to left field.
“It was an inside fastball and I put a good swing on it,” Aspholm said. “Coach told me to be patient and I was. This was a big win for us.
“My defense worked good for me. They turned two double plays in big situation. I felt good on the mound.”
Kenerson had three hits for CHS and Cassels had two.
Walker stranded 11 runners in the game, including seven in the last three innings. Walker had just three hits in the game, but drew six bases on walks and two on hit batters.
Walker had the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning. Central first baseman Noble fielded a rocket hard shot in the air and completed a double play. Walker loaded the bases in the seventh, but Eli Turnage and Caleb Webb struckout to end the game.
“We’re trying to get enough wins to get in the playoffs,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. “I was proud of our guys. They hung in there and battled. We’re young. We’re better now than we were the first 20 games. I don’t think anybody is going to go undefeated in this district. I'm glad to be in first base.”
Gavin Adams took the loss for Central. He worked 1⅓ inning and allowed five hits. Christian Cassels worked 1⅔ innings and Cody King four innings.