Trey’Dez Green
WR/DB East Feliciana Jr.
After a summer of hype, the 6-foot-9 Green begins his second high school football season with a rivalry game against a talented West Feliciana squad that relies on solid defense. It should be a huge measuring stick for Green, his QB Mills Dawson and the Class 2A Tigers.
Harold Lawson
LB Catholic Sr.
Lawson has assumed a leadership role in the middle of the Bears’ defense, a key task for a unit that graduated starters in its secondary. Our Lady of Good Counsel scored 42 points with a balanced attack in its season opener last week and will be ready to test the Bears.
Walter Samuel
RB East Ascension, Sr.
One way to keep Zachary from scoring is to keep the Bronco offense off the field. Samuel, a Tulane commitment, is a versatile back who can help the Spartans play keep away. He has the power to run effectively through the opposing line and enough speed to break plays downfield.