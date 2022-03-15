Brother Martin, looking to post another mark in the state record book, will open the playoffs at its home lanes. That was just one major takeaway from the lease of brackets for the LHSAA's bowling playoffs.
BMHS, winner of five LHSAA boys titles since 2015 and the three-time defending boys’ state champs, will try to become only the second team in the history of state prep bowling to win four straight state titles. The Denham Springs girls (2005-08) are the only other team, winning the first four girls’ championships.
Brother Martin, the top seed (12-0), will open with No. 32 seed Acadiana at AMF All-Star Lanes Kenner on Tuesday, March 22. It will take three wins on that day to advance to the state semifinals on March 31 in Baton Rouge.
While Brother Martin received this year the good end of the draw, No. 2 seed Catholic of Baton Rouge (11-1) and No. 3 Denham Springs (12-0) will have to go on the road as the bottom of the bracket will go to Bossier City for the first time on March 21 at Holiday Lanes. This is the first time the playoffs have been held above the I-10 corridor.
The Yellow Jackets will definitely be on the road as they will face No. 30 Airline (6-4) in the opening round, while Catholic will face a familiar foe in No. 31 East Ascension (5-4)
If all seedings hold in Bossier City, Catholic and Denham Springs are in the unique position of both possibly advancing to a semifinal matchup and assuring a Baton Rouge team in the championship match again.
It’s more complicated in New Orleans as there could be a matchup of No. 8 Dutchtown (11-1) and No. 9 Jesuit (10-2) in the second round and the winner of the match could face Brother Martin in the third round for the right to go to the semifinals.
Also involved with some say in the matter two other BR area teams, No. 16 Madison Prep (9-3) and No. 17 Central (9-3). If Central would advance to the second round, a rematch of last year’s championship could be in order against the Crusaders.
Brother Martin (1,212), Dutchtown (1,164) and Jesuit (1,128) are the best in the state when it comes to averages but were placed in the same side of the bracket because of power rankings that do not take bowling scores into consideration.
One of the other undefeated teams, No. 4 seed Lafayette (12-0) is in the Kenner bracket and will face No. 29 St. Paul’s in the opening round and if seeding holds could have a match with No. 5 Hammond (11-1) in the quarterfinals with a chance to advance to Baton Rouge.
One of the great stories is Central Lafourche as both boys and girls teams made the playoffs without the ability to bowl matches at home because of Hurricane Ida’s damage to bowling centers in Houma. The undefeated boys will bowl No. 26 St. Michael The Archangel in the opening round.
The girls playoffs will begin on March 23 at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette with two rounds to advance to the semis. The top three seeds are all undefeated – Ponchatoula (12-0), Dutchtown (12-0) and Academy of Our Lady (11-0). Dutchtown, which has the state’s highest girls’ average of 988, will face No. 15 seed Central-BR in the opening match.
The last three girls’ state champions will meet in the opening round as No. 3 AOL (the 2018, 2019 state champions) will face defending champion and No. 14 seed Archbishop Chapelle (8-4) in the opening match in Lafayette.
Boys Openings Round
Holiday Lanes-Bossier City, March 21
(3) Denham Springs vs. (30) Airline
(14) St. Amant vs. (19) Southside
(11) Captain Shreve vs. (22) St. Thomas More
(6) Archbishop Shaw vs. (27) Haughton
(7) Central Lafourche vs. (26) St. Michael the Archangel
(10) C. E. Byrd vs. (23) Alexandria
(15) Archbishop Rummel vs. (18) South Terrebonne
(2) Catholic-BR vs. (31) East Ascension
AMF All-Star Lanes-Kenner, March 22
(1) Brother Martin vs. (32) Acadiana
(16) Madison Prep vs. (17) Central
(9) Jesuit vs. (24) Patrick Taylor-Science/Tech
(8) Dutchtown vs. (25) Teurlings Catholic
(5) Hammond vs. (28) Loranger
(12) Vandebilt Catholic vs. (21) David Thibodaux
(13) Ponchatoula vs. (20) Baton Rouge
(4) Lafayette vs. (29) St. Paul’s
Girls Opening Round Matches
Acadiana Lanes-Lafayette, March 23
(1) Ponchatoula vs. (16) Albany
(9) Loyola Prep vs. (8) St. Amant
(5) Central Lafourche vs. (12) Teurlings Catholic
(13) C. E. Byrd vs. (4) H. L. Bourgeois
(3) Academy of Our Lady vs. (14) Archbishop Chapelle
(11) A. J. Ellender vs. (6) Denham Springs
(7) St. Scholastica vs. (10) Lafayette
(15) Central-BR vs. (2) Dutchtown