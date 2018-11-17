At SPAR Aquatic Center-Sulphur
Division I
Girls
Team scores: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 349. 2, Mandeville 237. 3, Mount Carmel 235. 4, Domincan 202. 5, Northshore 165. 6, Baton Rouge High 156. 7, Captain Shreve 146. 8, Fontainebleau 122. 9, Lafayette 85. 10, Barbe 78. 11, Sulphur 69. 12, Zachary 61. 13, Slidell 46. 14, St. Amant 44. 15, West Monroe 33. 16, Hahnville 29. 17, Pineville 27. 18, East Ascension 25. 19, Denham Springs 20. 20, Dutchtown 17. 21, Byrd 13. 22, Chalmette 8.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Mandeville 1:51.86. 2, Northshore 1:52.28. 3, Dominican 1:53.88.
200 freestyle: 1, Natalie Stump, Barbe, 1:54.45. 2, Rachel Fontan, Mandeville, 1:58.14. 3, Sydney Weidner, Sulphur, 1:59.24.
200 individual medley: 1, Hannah Morris, Domincan, 2:08.17. 2, Anni Thompson, Lafayette, 2:09.32. 3, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 2:13.05.
50 freestyle: 1, Caeleigh Miller, Mount Carmel, 24.82. 2, Brooke Fegley, Captain Shreve, 25.13. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 25.56.
100 butterfly: 1, Emily Schexnayder, Mt. Carmel, 58.30. 2, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 59.05. 3, Bailey Wycoff, Fontainebleau, 1:00.22.
100 freestyle: 1, Emily Schexnayder, Mt. Carmel, 54.13. 2, Kimberly Dobie, Mandeville, 54.47. 3, Brooke Fegley, Captain Shreve, 54.64.
500 freestyle: 1, Anni Thompson, Captain Shreve, 5:04.68. 2, Natalie Stump, Barbe, 5:07.99. 3, Hannah Morris, Dominican, 5:11.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 1:42.47. 2, Mt. Carmel 1:43.08. 3, Fontainebleau 1:45.30.
100 backstroke: 1, Kirby Black, SJA, 58.57. 2, Kimberly Dobie, Mandeville, 1:00.51. 3, Gabrielle Joffrion, SJA, 1:01.36.
100 breaststroke: 1, Zoe Mekus, West Monroe, 1:04.99. 2, Aubrey St. Pierre, 1:06.10. 3, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge, 1:08.50.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mandeville 3:41.23. 2, SJA 3:43.47. 3, Captain Shreve 3:46.88.
Boys
Team scores: 1, Jesuit 448. 2, Catholic 405. 3, Dutchtown 147. 4, East Ascension 124. 5, Northshore 122. 6, St. Paul’s 108. 7, Fontainebleau 99. 8, Mandeville 92. 9, Sulphur 85. 10, Brother Martin 78. 11, Zachary 71. 12, Slidell 64. 13, Lafayette 51. 14, Baton Rouge High 43. 15, West Monroe 37. 16, Hahnville 34. 17, Thibodaux 30. 18, Barbe 27. 19, Byrd 24. 20, Ponchatoula 21. 21,Walker 20. 22, Rummel 8. 23, Denham Springs 6.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, Jesuit 1:36.28. 2, Catholic 1:39.07. 3, East Ascension 1:41.70.
200 freestyle: 1, Michael Bonson, Northshore, 1:39.17. 2, Mike Foley, Jesuit, 1:40.80. 3, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 1:40.91.
200 individual medley: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 1:51.58. 2, Davis Edwards, Jesuit, 1:53.09. 3, Philip Endom, Jesuit, 1:53.79.
50 freestyle: 1, Connor Widemeier, West Monroe, 21.23. 2, Connor Schwartz, Jesuit, 21.52. 3, Cameron Richard, Catholic, 22.17.
100 butterfly: 1, Charles Korndorffer, Jesuit, 49.31. 2, Harrison Say, Catholic, 52.33. 3, Wes Daniel, Dutchtown, 52.20.
100 freestyle: 1, Mike Foley, Jesuit, 45.67. 2, Connor Widemeier, West Monroe, 46.06. 3, Zachary Babin, Dutchtown, 47.64.
500 freestyle: 1, Michael Bonson, Northshore, 4:28.18. 2, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 4:31.93. 3, Daniel Woodruff, Catholic, 4:44.27.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Jesuit 1:25.62. 2, Catholic 1:28.57. 3, Northshore 1:29.09.
100 backstroke: 1, Charles Korndorffer, Jesuit, 49.99. 2, Philip Endom, Jesuit, 52.54. 3, Harrison Say, Catholic, 53.23.
100 breaststroke: 1, David Boylan, East Ascension, 57.88. 2, Davis Edwards, Jesuit, 58.42. 3, Drew Putfark, St. Paul’s, 1:00.67.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Jesuit 3:09.48. 2, Catholic 3:16.37. 3, Dutchtown 3:19.36.
Division II to come