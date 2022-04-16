Already in elite company, Parkway High School guard Mikaylah Williams moved a step higher this week when she was named Louisiana Farm Bureau/Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
The 6-foot-1 junior guard joins Southwood's Alana Beard, Many's Tarkeisha Wysinger, Benton's Lulu Perry and Evangel/Walker's Tiara Young as winners of the prestigious award from Shreveport-Bossier area schools since the award’s inception in 1996. Young played three seasons at Evangel before playing her senior season in the Baton Rouge area.
Williams averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game for her 32-2 team, which advanced to the Class 5A championship game last month. She was named the LSWA’s 5A All-State MVP after earlier winning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year recognition and being selected the only junior finalist for Naismith National High School Girls Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. That honor went to UCLA signee Kiki Rice of Washington, D.C.
Nearly unstoppable in one-on-one situations on the perimeter or in the paint, Williams is considered the top 2023 recruit in the country by HoopGurlz and ProspectsNation.com.
Williams is the best overall player Louisiana has produced in years, said Louisiana Girls Report owner Kris Goff, who annually ranks the top players in the state to promote the sport and as a service to college coaches.
“When you combine her size, skill set and work ethic, you get a special talent,” Goff said. “I’ve watched her grow since the eighth grade and she’s always stood out. But the most impressive thing is she’s consistently gotten better year after year. Her and her family’s commitment to all the unseen hours of practice and hard work when no one else is watching is what has given her the opportunity to be one of the best players in the country. The best of Mikaylah Williams is yet to come.”
The one-time UL softball commitment also plays softball and competes in track and field for the Panthers. Williams maintains a 4.0 GPA and has scored more than 1,650 points in her high school career. She led the U.S. to a gold medal in the Under-18 3-on-3 World Cup in Hungary last summer.
Williams now has an opportunity to join Kisha James of Pineville (1997-98), Seimone Augustus of Capitol (2001-02), Kalani Brown of Salmen (2014-15) and Cara "Moon" Ursin of Destrehan (2016-17) as a two-time winner over the 27 years of the award.
Miss Basketball winners
1996: Judy Clark, Singer
1997: Kisha James, Pineville
1998: Kisha James, Pineville
1999: Ashley Antony, Anacoco
2000: Alana Beard, Southwood-Shreveport
2001: Seimone Augustus, Capitol
2002: Seimone Augustus, Capitol
2003: Katie Antony, Anacoco
2004: Quianna Chaney, Southern Lab
2005: Courtnee Hollins, Fairview
2006: Alexis Rack, Franklin
2007: Tarkeisha Wysinger, Many
2008: Deana Allen, Ellender
2009: Kylie Leonards, Fairview
2010: Theresa Plaisance, Vandebilt Catholic
2011: Tina Roy, Kaplan
2012: Lulu Perry, Benton
2013: La’Dencia Johnson, Rayville
2014: Kalani Brown, Salmen
2015: Kalani Brown, Salmen
2016: Cara Ursin, Destrehan
2017: Cara Ursin, Destrehan
2018: Kourtney Weber, Ursuline
2019: Tiara Young, Walker
2020: JeKaila Jordan, John Curtis
2021: Jeriah Warren, LaGrange
2022: Mikaylah Williams, Parkway