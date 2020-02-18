DUTCHTOWN — For at least a few minutes, the Dutchtown Griffins had to play from behind.
That deficit couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Griffins, either. Just one minute into the second half, Jesuit winger Nolan Relan snuck a dribbler past Dutchtown keeper Nico Gautreau on a breakaway.
The goal followed a scoreless first half and could’ve easily left Marcus Dyer’s squad with a case of shell shock.
Instead, the Griffins rallied for 2-1 quarterfinal win over the Blue Jays and will face St. Paul’s in the semifinals of the LHSAA Division I playoffs.
Trailing by the goal, Dutchtown defender Brock Shadle-Colon lined a throw to midfielder Zayne Zezulka who guided the ball into the back of the net with a header in the 44th minute to knot the score.
In the 58th minute, Shadle-Colon did it again, this time finding Zezulka and then Jose Mendoza found the top left corner of the goal.
“He’s been doing that about half the year,” Dyer said of Shadle-Colon’s crucial throw-ins and how they impacted Dutchtown’s attack. “It took us a while to realize that the high school game is a set piece game. There aren’t very many teams that can ticky-tack it through a defense and find the goal. We realized it was our weakness, and if it was our weakness, it was other team’s weakness as well. So we added it as another tool in our toolbox, something that we can pull out to try and add another dimension to what defenders have to think about.”
The two squads traded scoreless first halves, with Jesuit making a late push after Davis Laibe narrowly missed a header wide right before Gautreau saved a line drive to the lower left corner on the ensuing corner kick. When Zezulka’s header found the back of the net, Dyer saw what he had been hoping to see all year from his team: grit.
“We responded the way we hadn’t responded in the past, Dyer said. “We’re trying to change them and their mentality and the way they handle adversity, and they’re responding in kind to the pressure. The question we’re asking them is, ‘Can you do it? Can you pick yourself up?’”
Jesuit coach Hubie Collins applauded his squad's effort, especially as the final minutes ticked off the clock in stoppage time.
The effort was there. These sense of urgency was there. Even the opportunities were there. It just didn’t come together.
“It was just one of those nights,” Collins said. “We created three or four great chances in the second half, but the keeper made some wonderful saves. Good luck to the Griffins in the semifinals.”