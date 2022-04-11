Former Denham Springs and LSU basketball standout Tasmin Mitchell and Parkview Baptist and Stanford swimming All-American Shelly Ripple Rogers help lead a 10-member class being inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.
The ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza. Mitchell and Rogers are part of an induction class loaded with local connections.
Tennis player Jana Garrison Orillion of Denham Springs, former De La Salle/LSU football player Tyler LaFauci and four coaches — Baton Rouge High gymnastics coach Kevin Nee, track coaches Rebecca Marshall of Southern Lab, Zach Winnfield of Scotlandville/Baton Rouge High and football coach Jim Hightower of St. Thomas More — also are part of the class.
Hightower came to Louisiana as an LSU baseball graduate assistant and started his football coaching career at Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
Longtime Alexandria area coach Joe Moreau and administrator/former LHSAA president William E. Duplechain of Port Barre.
Grizzly Relays canceled
Catholic High has opted to cancel its regular-season ending track meet, the Grizzly Relays, because of weather concerns.
The meet was originally scheduled for Wednesday. Plans had to be made to move it to Tuesday. Catholic athletic director Ben DiPalma said Easter-related commitments prevent the school from holding the meet later in the week.
Metro golf
The Baton Rouge Boys Metro Golf tournament is set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Island in Plaquemine.
If action is rained out Wednesday, the tentative plan is to push competition back to Thursday.
St. Joseph's seeks A.D.
St. Joseph’s Academy seeks an athletic director for the 2022-23 school year as current A.D. Dorinda Beaumont into an assistant athletic director role.
Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree, knowledge of LHSAA rules, must enforce LHSAA/school school policies, have experience as a former coach, physical education teacher or athletic director and possess strong managerial and communications skills.
Submit a résumé and references to principal Stacia Andricain by emailing Melissa Flowers at flowersm@sjabr.org.