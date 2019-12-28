Rylen Walker is known as one of Central High’s top scorers, but he showed he can also play defense on Saturday at the 48th annual Episcopal Classic.
Walker had two key steals that led to the first four points of overtime, and Central went on to beat host Episcopal 47-41.
Episcopal (11-3) missed the final shot in regulation, sending the teams to overtime tied at 41. The Knights misfired on two 3-pointers and got an offensive rebound in the opening minute of overtime before Walker took over.
His first steal led to Malik Hilliard’s drive and dunk from the right side. Walker thwarted Episcopal’s next possession when he was fouled driving to the basket after making another steal.
Walker’s free throws gave Central (8-3) a 45-41 lead, and the Wildcats worked the clock to hold on over the final two minutes.
“(Walker) is really coming around on defense,” Central coach Brian Hargroder said. “Everybody thinks he’s a shooter, but he’s a really good defender, as well. We’re very proud of how he’s doing on both ends of the floor.”
Episcopal had chances to cut into Central’s overtime lead. D.J. Morgan’s follow up tip-in try wouldn’t stay down, and the Knights turned the ball over after Central’s Juan Banks missed the front end of a one-and-one.
For the game, Walker had 17 points while Hilliard led Central with 18. Noah Tingle scored six points after making two fourth-quarter 3-pointers when Central trailed.
Episcopal got 15 points from Ricky Volland and 11 from Morgan, but the Knights struggled from the field. From long range, Episcopal was 0 of 8 in the first half on 3-pointers, and 2 of 20 for the game.
“The shots didn’t go down early,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “I think we had real bad shot selection. Especially early in the game, we rushed some shots. In the second half, when we got up six in the fourth quarter, we didn’t do a good job taking care of the ball.”
Episcopal led 33-30 after three quarters, and stretched its advantage to 39-33 midway through the fourth quarter with the help of Volland’s driving basket and a 3-pointer by Kaplan McMains.
Tingle’s first 3-pointer got Central within three, and his second pulled the Wildcats even at 41 with 1:33 left to play. The teams traded turnovers before Episcopal got possession with 29 seconds left. After calling two timeouts in the last 10 seconds, Episcopal failed to score when Stewart Bonnecaze’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.
“Give Central credit. They did a really good job,” Beckman said. “On our part, our shot selection throughout the game really affected us.”