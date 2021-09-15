Retooling a roster hit hard by graduation losses is a common theme for volleyball rivals St. Michael and Parkview Baptist this season. On Wednesday, the Warriors had the upper hand, taking a 3-0 win at home.
St. Michael (4-0) trailed early in the first set, but rallied for a 25-15 win. The Warriors led most of the way in the second and third sets, which they won by scores of 25-12 and 25-20.
Parkview (4-3) had trouble with its ball handling, and, at times, with its serve receptions.
Newcomer Audrey Domingue led St. Michael with eight kills and two blocks. Also pitching in were Mindy Jones with six kills and four blocks, Nicole Benigno with 16 digs and Julianna Ghetti with 18 assists.
“I think we’re working together as a team, and I love that we’re so tight and so close not only on the court, but away from the court,” Domingue said. “Working well together has really helped us, and we are nowhere near as good as we’re going to be.”
St. Michael is still working to find its identity, but coach Rob Smith said Wednesday’s outing against Parkview was his team’s best this season.
“We’ve been very up and down, but this is the most complete game we’ve played,” Smith said. “We’ve got some kids that are new, some kids with a lot of experience but they’ve never spent a lot of time with each other so they’re learning roles. I’m real happy with it, but I think we’ve got a long way to go to get to where we want to be.”
The opening set was close in the early going. Parkview took its largest lead at 9-6 after two St. Michael hitting errors. Later, Parkview held a 12-11 lead before two kills from Jones helped the Warriors take the lead for good.
Ghetti’s kill and a block by Jones helped push the St. Michael lead to 21-13 before the Warriors closed out the set.
St. Michael moved out to a 16-6 lead on its way to winning the second set.
In the third set, Parkview trailed 11-3, but twice rallied to get within one point of St. Michael. The Eagles trailed 21-19 after Lulu Hamilton’s ace before St. Michael won four of the final five points.
Allison Howard topped Parkview with nine kills and five digs. Hamilton had 11 assists and eight digs, and Jensi Doise pitched in with six kills and a block.