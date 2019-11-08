Scotlandville is back on track just in time for the state playoffs.
The Hornets, who lost three straight to start their District 4-5A schedule, pounded Denham Springs in a 60-14 victory Friday night to finish the regular season with two straight wins.
It marked the final game for Denham Springs coach Bill Conides, who confirmed earlier in the week that he and the school were parting ways following his third season.
"We really never lost our swag," Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. "We honestly shouldn't be sitting here at 7-3, but things happen for a reason. I'm happy with where we are going into the playoffs. We're going to be ready for whoever we play."
Scotlandville (7-3 overall, 2-3 in district) entered the week at No. 6 in the Division I power ratings.
The Hornets were 5-0 going into district play, but losses to Walker, Zachary and Central threatened to spoil the promising start.
A come-from-behind win against Live Oak in Week 9 got Scotlandville back in the win column, and the Hornets were in cruise control Friday as they built a 23-0 lead in the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Jesse Craig threw five touchdowns and finished with 301 yards passing, completing nine of 17 attempts.
Strikes of 68 and 35 yards to Reggie King were part of Craig's big night.
He also connected with Jeremiah Harris on a short out route that the senior speedster turned into a 77-yard touchdown to open the second half.
At that point, it was already 40-7.
Late in the game, freshman C'Zavian Teasett connected on two TD passes in relief of Craig, including a 60-yard hookup with Marlon Thomas.
Denham Springs scored the game's final points on a short Jase Zachary run with less than three minutes to play.
"Our guys came out and played inspired football, did what they needed to do," Ricard said.
It was the seventh straight loss for a Denham Springs team that advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs last year.
The Yellow Jackets (1-9, 0-5) lost all five district games by double figures.
"I feel like we have built a foundation of success here, regardless of the record," Conides said. "Whoever comes in is coming into a great job, and is probably going to win a state championship with that freshman group."
Scotlandville finished the night with 545 yards to 159 for Denham Springs.
The pass rush got to Yellow Jackets quarterback Luke Lunsford for five sacks. Chris Daigre had two interceptions.
Special teams also played a role.
On the first Scotlandville possession, the Hornets ran three plays without picking up a first down and lined up to punt. But the snap went to upback Marlon Gunn, who shot up the middle for a 74-yard touchdown.
Later in the first quarter, following Gunn's 8-yard TD run, Ja'Von Grisby recovered an onside kick.
That set up another Scotlandville score with Craig finding Sylvester Bouligny from 10 yards out for the first of his TD strikes.