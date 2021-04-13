Chad Myers always wanted to be a basketball coach at his alma mater and he has lived that dream for 23 years.
But the dream — and Myers’ career — will move in a new direction in 2021-22 as he becomes head boys basketball coach at his alma mater, The Dunham School.
“I knew back in the late 1990s that I wasn’t going to play college basketball and that I wanted to coach,” Myers said. “So as a college freshman, I started coaching middle school basketball here and have loved every minute.
“Yes, I am so excited about what taking over this program. I have been an assistant coach and worked with Pix (former coach Jonathan Pixley) for 18 years. And I have been the girls coach for 15 years. I feel like I am ready for this.”
The 42-year Myers succeeds Pixley, who is leaving Dunham to enter private business. Myers moving from his role as girls basketball coach to become boys basketball coach for the Tigers is one of two notable coaching shifts.
Former Southern University player Jacobi Thierry has been hired as Broadmoor’s new head football coach. Thierry takes over for Cyril Crutchfield, who resigned earlier this year and has since moved to Bogalusa High as its head football coach.
The 36-year-old Thierry spent seven years at North Central High before going to Woodlawn-Shreveport as offensive line coach last fall. At NCHS, Thierry worked as head football coach, athletic director, boys basketball coach and boys powerlifting coach.
“I came to school here and played at Southern, so I was familiar with this school,” Thierry said. “I had some friends who had talked to me about Broadmoor, telling me it was a school with good kids that is a little down but is really a good place to be.
“At North Central, I was wearing too many hats the last couple of years. I started looking for a chance to get back closer to home after last fall, so I applied at Broadmoir when the job opened up. I am getting to know the kids more and more each day.”
Myers takes over a Dunham program that has made five straight title-game appearances, winning three titles, including the last two in the LHSAA’s Division III. As girls basketball coach, he led Dunham to 12 playoff appearances, three quarterfinal berths and one LHSAA tourney. Myers also has coached Dunham's tennis teams to two boys titles and three total runner-up finishes.
“I told our guys this morning that the program and the standards will remain the same,” Myers said. “Everybody expects us to be down because we’re losing Carlos (Stewart, Mr. Basketball), seven seniors and we have a new coach.
“It’s our job to prove them wrong. They have something to prove and so do I.”
Thierry was an offensive lineman at Southern from 2002-06. At North Central, he coached the 2019-20 boys basketball team to a Class 1A title.