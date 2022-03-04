Playing on the final day of a season has special meaning for any coach. For Madison Prep coach Dewayne Hayes says that blessing is balanced by the challenge ahead.
“The chance to play that last day is something you never take for granted, ever,” Hayes said. ‘We’ve have done it several times now and each one is different.
“This is an interesting matchup and I think it is a good one with two good teams. It is time to see how it plays out.”
The fourth-seeded Chargers (21-10) are the defending Class 3A champions. They face No. 2 Wossman (27-5) in the 3A title game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Girls Basketball tournament. Game time is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at SLU’s University Center.
Both teams check plenty of pre-game boxes in terms of what you look for in a title team. On one hand, Madison Prep is a senior-laden team that has played in the LHSAA tourney each year since 2016 — seven straight years — in either Class 2A or 3A.
Guards Allasia Washington and Kaylan Jack set the tone on offense for MPA. Washington, an SLU signee, averages 20 points a game and scored 27 in a semifinal win over District 7-3A rival Brusly. Jack averages 17 a game.
Sophomore post player Laila Robinson had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the semifinal win.
Wossman counters with a young lineup that includes one of the tourney’s fastest guards in freshman Anyra Wilson. Freshman forward Ramiah Augurson led the Wildcats with 18 points in their semifinal win over Albany.
“Wossman is a team that will press you. They like to get out and run,” Hayes said. “And they have some size too. We do some of that too.
“Our girls know what this is about. This is the last game for six seniors, which is important. I feel like we are ready. It all comes down to who plays the best in that last 32 minutes.”