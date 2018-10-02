Dunham extended its winning streak to four games with a five-set victory over Lakeshore in Mandeville on Tuesday night.
The Tigers won by scores of 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8
The seventh-ranked team in the Baton Rouge Advocate Super 10 rankings, Dunham (21-3) was led by Janai Stevens' massive game of 12 blocks, 10 kills and 12 digs.
Hannah Pixley added a double-double with 16 kills and 18 digs, and Lily Johnson had nine aces.
It was a satisfying win over a tough opponent, coach Donna Pixley said.
“We needed this,” Pixley said. “We have talked all season long about mental toughness against quality opponents. It hasn’t been there really until tonight. It’s a huge win for us. We needed a win over a quality opponent like Lakeshore to validate that we are in the mix in our division."
Seeing its own three-game winning streak snapped, Lakeshore (17-12) was led by Sarah Tucker’s 11 kills. Junior Abby Hebert had an 20 digs to go along with 30 assists, and junior outside hitter Madison Ellington had a team-high eight blocks.
Lakeshore entered the game as the seventh-ranked team in the New Orleans Advocate Large School rankings.
“It’s kind of disappointing to lose this match because we worked so hard to force Game 5,” junior Emilee Breaux said. “We just weren’t able to finish it, which has been our problem all season long. We have to be able to finish matches."
In the deciding fifth game, Dunham never trailed in the match. The story of the deciding Game 5 was six Lakeshore errors, which proved to be too much for the Titans to overcome.
A back-and-forth Game 1 saw both squads trade points until the score was tied 8-8. Lakeshore then proceeded to go on a 9-1 run in the opening game to take a 17-9 advantage. Dunham went on a run of its own, getting as close as 22-18 before the Titans finished on a 3-0 surge to close out the opening game of the match.
The second game was more competitive, with no team holding more than a two-point advantage until Dunham went up 19-16 late in the game. Lakeshore tied the game 19-19, but the Tigers came back to score the next three points on its way to win the second game 25-21 and tie the match 1-1.
Riding the momentum from the Game 2 win, Dunham raced out to a 10-2 advantage in the third game. Lakeshore responded and got back into the game at 14-12 before an 8-1 Tigers run put the game out of reach for good at 22-13, giving Dunham a 2-1 advantage in the match.
Having to force a Game 5 to extend the match, Lakeshore never trailed in Game 4, racing out to an 8-2 advantage on its way to the 25-20 win, forcing the winner-take-all Game 5.
Dunham looks to make it five in a row Thursday when it hosts Ascension Christian, while Lakeshore hits the road to take on Walker, also Thursday.