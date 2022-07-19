The East Feliciana football program is mourning the loss of defensive line coach Donald Taylor, who died last week.
Taylor, 56, coached under four head coaches at Clinton and East Feliciana over a period of more than 20 years.
“It was a sudden thing that surprised us,” East Feliciana head coach Darius Matthews said. “He was a coach who always did right by the kids in this community. If a kid needed a ride to school or a way home, he took them. If they needed clothes or food he took care of that.
“As a coach, he made sure his players were technically sound. More importantly, he stressed the importance of doing the right thing and being a good people.”
Services for Taylor are set for Wednesday at the Early Childhood Learning Center in Clinton. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.
Taylor, a former Clinton High player, also played football at both Southwest Mississippi Community College and Southern University. He was an assistant to — James Cupit, Robert Signater and Cedric Anderson at Clinton High and then under Anderson and Matthews at East Feliciana, working as both a faculty coach and later as a nonfaculty coach after retiring as an educator.
“He was the offensive line coach for me and also worked with the defensive line,” said Anderson, now EFHS’ athletic director. “In all, I think he coached around 20 years total at Clinton and East Feliciana. He also spent some time teaching in East Baton Rouge too.
“He has been a big part of this community and the program for so many years. He worked hard to prepare his players and was just a great person. We miss him.”