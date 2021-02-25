Apple’s iPad and Uber were among the memorable innovations to come out of 2010, but the year is memorable for the Central boys basketball program for a different reason.
The year 2010 marks the last time the 12th-seeded Wildcats (19-6) hosted a boys basketball playoff game.
Until now.
“The boys are well aware of the history,” Central coach Sid Edwards noted. “This has been a four-year process that started with Brian Hargroder, who coached these guys the first three years.
“They have continued to get better and better. We will have to play well, but the opportunity to win is there for us. It would mean a lot to the program, the school and the community.”
Central hosts No. 21 Barbe (11-4) at 7 p.m. Friday to open the Class 5A playoffs.
The Wildcats lost to Southwood of Shreveport 76-70 in that bidistrict-round game in 2010 when Edwards served as the school’s acting coach.
Edwards said you have to go back to 2007 to find Central’s last boys basketball playoff win. The Wildcats of then coach Wes Watts beat John McDonogh that year. Watts is now superintendent of the West Baton Rouge Parish School System.
A district thing
Two Friday games feature local teams from the same districts. In Class 5A, No. 13 East Ascension (11-12) hosts No. 20 Woodlawn (17-6) for an all-District 5-5A game.
In Class 4A, No. 23 Tara (7-15) heads to 10th-seeded Plaquemine for a District 7-4A centric matchup. Both games are set for 7 p.m. The Tara-PHS game is a rematch of a Jan. 19 contest played at Tara. Plaquemine won 60-26.
There is a COVID-19 twist for East Ascension and Woodlawn. The two teams were scheduled to play at EAHS on Jan. 28 in District 5-5A. But a quarantine for the Spartans forced the game to be postponed. The teams were unable to make it up in the regular season.
East Ascension enters the playoffs looking to snap a two-game losing streak.
Boys playoff schedule
Nonselect games
Class 5A
Friday's Bidistrict schedule
No. 17 Southside (14-11) at No. 16 St. Amant (19-5), 7 p.m.
No. 21 Barbe (11-4) at No. 12 Central (19-6), 7 p.m.
No. 20 Woodlawn-BR (17-6) at No. 13 East Ascension (11-12), 7 p.m.
No. 30 Comeaux (13-6) at No. 3 Zachary (21-6), 6:30 p.m.
No. 18 Ponchatoula (15-14) at No. 15 Walker (17-9), 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday's Bidistrict schedule
No. 25 Livonia (11-11) at No. 8 Lakeshore (22-2), 7:30 p.m.
No. 29 Broadmoor (11-13) at No. 4 Neville (13-8), 6:30 p.m.
No. 23 Tara (7-15) at No. 10 Plaquemine (16-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday's bidistrict schedule
No. 32 Bogalusa (9-11) at No. 1 Madison Prep (19-3), 7 p.m. F
No. 28 Glen Oaks (15-8) at No. 5 Bossier (16-9), 6 p.m.
No. 19 Baker (14-8) at No. 14 Richwood (9-11), 6 p.m.
No. 22 Donaldsonville (8-7) at No. 11 St. Martinville (19-9), 6 p.m.
No. 27 Brusly (12-11) at No. 6 Ville Platte (18-5), 6 p.m.
No. 18 Lutcher (12-4) at No. 15 Union Parish (14-6), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday's bidistrict schedule
No. 20 Mangham (6-7) at No. 13 French Settlement (21-7), 7 p.m.
No. 29 DeQuincy (6-9) at No. 4 Doyle (22-8), 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
No. 19 Delcambre (18-8) at No. 14 East Feliciana (14-5), 7 p.m.
No. 27 Northeast (5-13) at No. 6 Lakeview (18-6), 6 p.m.
No. 23 St. Helena College and Career Academy (15-13) at No. 10 Winnfield (11-6), 6 p.m.
No. 31 South Plaquemines (3-16) at No. 2 Port Allen (13-7), 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Friday's bidistrict schedule
No. 19 Lincoln Prep (5-12) at No. 14 East Iberville (5-10), 6 p.m.
Class B
Friday's bidistrict schedule
No. 21 Midland (13-23) at No. 12 Holden (15-12), 6 p.m.
Select games
Division I
Regional schedule
No. 10 Curtis (7-12) at No. 7 McKinley (14-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Division II
Regional schedule
No. 16 Patrick Taylor (7-14) at No. 1 University (25-4), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Lusher Charter (10-8) at No. 5 St. Michael (14-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 14 Ben Franklin (10-7) at No. 3 Liberty (18-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 10 Evangel Christian (17-6) at No. 7 Parkview Baptist (17-12), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Division III
Regional schedule
No. 12 Pope John Paul II (9-22) at No. 5 Episcopal (16-7), 6 p.m.
Division IV
Regional schedule
No. 10 Ascension Catholic (9-9) at No. 7 Opelousas Catholic (15-7), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Division V
Quarterfinals
No. 7 Christ Episcopal School (9-11) at No. 2 Family Christian (25-13), 6:30 p.m. Friday
University Acad. of Central La./Northside Christian winner at No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (17-14), Tuesday