LEGACY MATCHUP II
Zachary coach David Brewerton took time to personally praise Curtis coach J.T. Curtis as a role model and for his record-setting career last week. Now ZHS hosts another legendary Nola program ... St. Augustine. The chance to face Curtis’ option attack and the spread-based Purple Knights adds playoff primers to the history lesson.
CLASSIC AND COLORS
Scotlandville hosts Madison Prep in the North Baton Rouge Classic, which offers two very different reunions. First-year Scotlandville coach Ryan Cook was previously the defensive coordinator for the Chargers. Scotlandville players will wear blue and gray jerseys, a tribute to the years when the school had different colors and Eagles as its mascot.
TOGETHER AGAIN
The last time East Ascension coach Darnell Lee and Destrehan coach Marcus Scott faced each other, Scott was on the coaching staff at John Ehret. Before that, the two coaches were defensive backfield mates at McNeese when the Cowboys were among the Division I-AA elite. Lee played cornerback; Scott was a safety.
AT RANDOM III
Add National Merit Scholar semifinalist to the Class of 2023 “lists” The Dunham School’s DL Jake Rizzo is now on …White Castle coach Marc Brown has more than a passing interest in the Bulldogs’ opponent, Class 2A Baker. Brown is a Baker graduate and a former QB for the Buffaloes.