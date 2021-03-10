LAKE CHARLES — Port Allen High pulled away from Lakeview in the fourth quarter to claim a 60-48 victory in Class 2A semifinal game played Wednesday at the LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
The win by the second-seeded Pelicans sets up a third straight title game against top-seeded Rayville, which advanced with a 76-67 victory over Franklin in a game that opened Wednesday's four-game session.
Rayville won the 2019 title, with Port Allen avenging that defeat last year with a 78-74 overtime win.
Port Allen led Lakeview 42-37 going into the final quarter, but ran off eight straight points to start the quarter to extend its lead to 13 points. Lakeview never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.
Lakeview head coach Brian Williams said the Pelicans' tourney experience was the difference down the stretch.
“Our guys have been down before, but not down on the big stage like this,” Williams said. “The panic set in a little bit.”
The Gators, a team with no senior starters, made 5 of 16 field goal attempts in the crucial fourth quarter. By contrast, Port Allen was 8 of 12 from the field.
PAHS forward Jordan Brooks scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter, making all three field goal attempts. It was a reversal of fortune for a Lakeview team that started the game with a 14-5 run.
“Our energy was not good, I had to take a timeout and challenge the guys,” Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones said of the first quarter. “Lakeview had a good team and their coach (Brian Williams had a good game plan.
"Their zone was not a traditional one, they matched up with it and mixed it up. Then in the second half they went to a box and one to keep the ball away from (PAHS point guard) Tawasky Johnson.”
Port Allen forward Jalen Knox took on the ballhandling duties with the Gators focusing on Johnson.
“I was ready because coach had worked me some at point guard all season,” Knox said. “Tawasky told me to attack the middle. Once you get in the middle, it’s an open field. I just kicked it out to our shooters.”
Johnson led Port Allen with 16 points. Knox added 13 points and 3 assists. Javonte Howard led Lakeview with 17 points.