The Dunham School has made a point of not getting ahead of itself as the 2018 football season begins. The Tigers broke through to win the District 7-2A title a year ago and finished 9-2.
Could this season be a breakout year on a statewide level? Coach Neil Weiner likes his team’s chances but is leaving nothing to chance.
LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr. is back to lead the way. Though he is committed to LSU as a defensive back, Stingley will play multiple roles for Dunham. Fans and opponents may see Stingley as a defensive back, a wide receiver and even in the offensive backfield. He is also a dangerous kick returner.
The plan sounds complicated. But Weiner saw a prototype in 2012 when Dutchtown utilized another star defensive back, Landon Collins, now of the NFL’s New York Giants, in multiple roles. Having a proven blueprint leaves less to chance.
“The good thing for us, similar to what Dutchtown had (in 2012), we’ve got good skill players across the board,” Weiner said. “We can move Derek around and look for different ways to get him the ball. It makes us that much more difficult to defend.”
A skill position without a returning starter is quarterback. Burly Mike Williams signed with the University of Texas as a defensive lineman/linebacker. Stepping into the quarterback role is senior Reed Godberry, an all-district linebacker a year ago.
“The guys around me make it easy,” Godberry said of his supporting cast that will include a host of seniors. In addition to Stingley, running back Treylan Mouton, and wide receiver Nicholas Cambias are among the top returnees, as is junior receiver Devin Taylor.
“(Playing quarterback) is not too much of a different role as far as leadership because I’ve always been sort of a vocal guy,” Godbery said. “I don’t feel like it's too much pressure because I’ve got the other guys to lean on, and they’re always going to be there.”
At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Godbery will be a different look for the other 7-2A teams. But, while Williams had a powerful arm, Weiner gives Godbery the edge on short- range passes and doesn’t expect a drop in offensive production.
“Reed has a great handle on the offense,” Weiner said. “(Williams) had a cannon for an arm but wasn’t as accurate on some of the short passes. Reed is very accurate on short to medium passes.”
Northeast and Port Allen gave Dunham its closest calls in district play last season with both coming within three points of the Tigers. Weiner expects more of the same from those schools, and also mentioned East Feliciana, Episcopal and The Church Academy with new coach Marcus Randall as teams to watch.
“I think it will be a very competitive district every week just like it was last year,” Weiner said.
Being competitive every week is something Godbery said the team has incorporated into its approach in the spring.
“We’re not about looking at the end goal,” Godbery said. “It's very cliché, but we’re going to take it one week at a time and dominate the day every single day. The fact that we won the district last year and we have a bunch of guys coming back, that means there are expectations. We feel like we can do it if we just do our jobs.”