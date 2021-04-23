Two years ago, Walker and St. Amant met in a Class 5A softball semifinal game that came down to the final out. From there, the Gators went on to win the title.
When they played earlier this year, the Wildcats gave St. Amant one of its two losses. A rematch is possible if both teams advance to the title game next week.
Each team must beat a formidable quarterfinal opponent Saturday to get to the LHSAA softball tournament that begins Thursday in Sulphur.
Second-seeded St. Amant (25-2) hosts No. 7 Pineville (23-9) at 3 p.m., while No. 4 Walker (27-4) hosts No. 5 Airline (18-5) at 6 p.m.
“We have played a lot of good teams this year and Airline is another one,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “These girls are hungry. After last year (with the pandemic), they understand your chance to play can be taken away just like that.
“They worked so hard on everything, every single day. They don’t expect anything to be easy. They are hungry and excited to play this game.”
St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said the number of blockbuster quarterfinal games, including one that matches Lake Charles powers Barbe and Sam Houston on the Gators’ side of the bracket.
Like Fletcher, Pitre said the Gators know nothing is a given, which makes executing fundamentals pivotal.
“All any of us are guaranteed is one more game at this point,” Pitre said. “Whoever has the better day and makes plays goes to the tournament.
"So far, (the St. Amant players) have been focused and locked in. That has to continue.”
Each teams has top pitchers who also lead the offense. St. Amant's Addison Jackson (25-2) has a 1.80 ERA and is hitting .479 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs. Walker’s Lainee Bailey is 21-1 with a 1.38 ERA and is hitting more than .400 with 20 home runs.
St. Amant shortstop Julia Kramer (.526, 35 RBIs) and Walker outfielder Gyvan Hammons (.400 batting average) are among the other leaders.
Also of note? Airline pitcher Raelin Chaffin, an LSU signee, tossed a perfect game to open the playoffs.
Four already in
Defending Division IV champion Catholic-Pointe Coupee and defending Class B champion Holden (25-8) lead the list of four teams who punched their tickets to the LHSAA tourney already.
CHSPC (23-7) faces another local team in Ascension Catholic (14-8) in a semifinal game set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Frasch Park in Sulphur. The second-seeded Hornets beat traditional power Central Catholic 2-1. ACH took down Cedar Creek 8-3 in its quarterfinal.
Madison McDonald and Taylor Douglas each hit home runs in No. 2 seed Holden’s 7-1 quarterfinal win over Stanley. Meanwhile, Class 2A Doyle (28-5), a No. 2 seed, used a five-run fifth inning to beat Lake Arthur 9-4 on Friday.
Taylor Bonaventure was 2 for 4, including a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for CHSPC. Ascension Christian scored four runs in the fifth inning of its win over Cedar Creek. Hallie Dupree was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI for the Lions.
Ava Rousell had two doubles and three RBIs for Holden, which faces No. 3 Florien (21-10) at 3 p.m. Friday.
Chloe Welda’s two-run homer highlighted the five-run fifth inning for Doyle. Addison Contorno and Marley Olivier also had home runs for the Tigers, who play No. 3 Rosepine (28-3) also at 3 p.m. Friday.