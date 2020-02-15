BOSSIER CITY — The day began with Catholic-Baton Rouge atop the Division I points standings at the LHSAA Division I state wrestling tournament but ended with Brother Martin holding another gold trophy.
The Bears put three wrestlers in the state finals and ended up with one individual champion when Connor Finucane won the title at 285 pounds in the tourney's final match at CenturyLink Center.
Fincuane pinned the four opponents that led to his finals victory against Gavin Soniat of East Ascension by a 3-0 score.
Also for Catholic, Peter Kelly and Ian Wyble also reached the finals at 132 and 160 pounds. Wybie won a semifinal in overtime to reach the finals, where another overtime bout against Cameron Vaughns of Byrd left Wybie with a runner-up finish.
Catholic finished third with 209 points, one ahead of Holy Cross. Brother Martin won with 242 points, 5½ ahead of runner-up St. Paul’s.
“I’m really proud of how our kids battled this weekend,” Catholic coach Tommy Proschaska said. “We knew it would take a perfect weekend for us, and unfortunately we couldn’t pull it off. It was nice to end it with a champion in the last match of the night.”
East Ascension senior Trent Mahoney completed his remarkable high school career as a three-time state champion. He faced four opponents at the state tournament and pinned them all, finishing the season with an 81-0 record.
He said after he finished fifth as a freshman he never wanted to be in that position again.
“I didn’t know if that meant I was going to get fourth, third, sixth,” Mahoney said. “I knew that I did not like being at the bottom of that podium. That summer I did three practices a day for 2½ months. Everything I did was to get better.”
Brusly also achieved a high finish in Division III, putting five wrestlers in the state finals and ending with a runner-up trophy behind Basile.
Joshua Westly won at 160 pounds with a reversal of Nathan Sistrunk of Kaplan toward the end of a fourth overtime to complete a 7-5 victory.
Brusly’s other two title winners were Calep Balcuns at 138 pounds and Andrew Trahan at 152 pounds.
St. Paul’s entered its final three title bouts needing five points from its title contenders to win a state championship for the first time in 2001. But in the end, Brother Martin walked off with the gold trophy, winning by 5½ points after St. Paul’s had a point deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“Big props to our guys on the back side, fighting,” said Brother Martin senior Alex Duncan, whose title win at 145 pounds made him a two-time running state champion. “I can’t say enough about this team. Not only in this tournament, but in the tournament leading up to this and the practices, definitely a full-team effort in this one.”
Brother Martin put five wrestlers in the championship round and two finished as champions. Connor Hoffman, also a senior, joined Duncan by winning at 132 pounds.
For Hoffman, a 3-1 decision against Peter Kelly of Catholic completed a run through the weekend that included three pinned opponents and a major decision victory in the quarterfinal round.
Duncan won by sweeping the weekend with three pins and two major decisions, including a 10-1 championship bout against Byrd senior Jacob Yawn — a major-decision victory worth five team points.
At the end, the only way St. Paul’s could have won a team title was if returning champion Cole Ulfers pinned his finals opponent for six points added to the team total. Instead, Logan Brimmer of Hahnville ended his impressive run through the 220-pound bracket with a 5-2 victory.